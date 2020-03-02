Tapioca Starch Market: Expansion Strategies Set to Generate Substantial Revenue in the near Future 2019 to 2029

Global Tapioca Starch Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026

Global Tapioca Starch Market Split by Product Type and Applications:

Tapioca Starch Market: Application in Infant Nutrition & Baby Foods Emerging as a Key Trend

Tapioca starch has witnessed extensive adoption as bodying agent in a plethora of commercially available baby food products and infant nutritional supplements. Gluten-free, organic tapioca starch has witnessed high consumption from individuals affected from celiac disease. Uptake of female working population, which has driven demand for infant formulas, will further compliment expansion of the tapioca starch market in the upcoming years.

This cassava extract represents robust consumption as “superfood” in countries such as India, in light of its associated health benefits. Besides enriched with carbohydrates, tapioca starch is rich in minerals, such as calcium and iron, essential for maintaining bone and blood health. Additionally, tapioca pearls witness high consumption on account of their traits including blood pressure regulation, and constipation & indigestion prevention. Health benefits such as these will continue to drive popularity of this cassava extract, and fuel future growth of the tapioca starch.

Note: The insights mentioned here are of the respective analysts, and do not reflect the position of Fact.MR

