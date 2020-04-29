Tea-Based Skin Care Market Emerging Trends may Make Driving Growth Volatile| Key Players: L’Oréal, New Avon Company, Unilever, 100% PURE, KOTOSHINA, others

Forecast Period 2020-2026: A comprehensive analysis of the market structure along with the forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the market have been delivered through this Tea-Based Skin Care Market business document. The market is greatly transforming because of the moves of the key players and brands including developments, product launches, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions that in turn changes the view of the global face of industry.

Global tea-based skin care market is set to witness a substantial CAGR of 7.57% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026.

The well-established Key players in the market are: Amorepacific, Hangzhou Pa Yi Luo Ya Cosmetics Co., Ltd., Pureplay Skin Sciences India Pvt Ltd, L’Oréal, New Avon Company, Unilever, 100% PURE, KOTOSHINA, Nutriglow Cosmetics Pvt. Ltd., Bo International, Green Tea Skin, DERMA E, Neo Australia, Delon Laboratories Inc., Kypwell Corp Ltd, Gaia Organics, THE BODY SHOP INTERNATIONAL LIMITED., ARCONA, Inc; Innisfree., among others.

In June 2019, Unilever announced the acquisition of Tatcha. This acquisition will help the company to expand their portfolio and provide natural products to their customers. With this both the company will be able to meet the rising demand of the products

Tea-Based Skin Care Market Trends | Industry Segment by Product (Facial Care, Body Care, Others), Distribution Channel (Supermarkets, Hypermarket, Specialty Stores, Convenience Store, Online Stores, Others), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Tea is an outstanding source of antioxidants, anti- ageing and skin soothing advantages. Today, tea is widely used in different skincare products. Green tea is one of the most common skin care ingredients. Tea have high amount of Vitamin B, Vitamin E, potassium, manganese and other due to which they have the ability to reduce the sign of aging and enhance the skin appearance.

Market Drivers:

Growing demand for organic beauty product will drive the market growth

Rapid urbanization will also accelerate the market growth

Rising demand from the middle class population is also anticipated to enhance the growth of this market

Growing popularity of tea- based facemasks will also contribute as a factor for this market growth

Market Restraints:

Tea-based skin care products can cause side effects which will restrain the market growth

Prevailing competition amongst the companies regarding various tea-based skin care products also restricts the market growth

