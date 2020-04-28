Telemedicine Market 2020 Insights, Upcoming Trends, User Demand, Future Scope, Business Opportunities, Key Players, Growth Analysis & Industry Outlook 2025

The report on global telemedicine market value gives a detailed study of the various factors influencing the growth of market. The report discusses in detail about the various segments of the global telemedicine market. The global telemedicine market was estimated at USD 23.56 billion in the year of 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 22.1 % over the forecast period.

The global telemedicine market is segmented on the basis of type, service, applications, specialty, and geographical regions. By type, the market is classified as tele-hospital and tele-home. Amid these, the tele-home segment is expected to be the highest growing over the forecast period. Based on the service, this market has been sub-segmented into tele-monitoring, tele-consulting, tele-training, tele-education, and others. In between these, the tele-consulting segment accounted for the largest share during the prediction period. Based on specialty, the market is classified as gynecology, dermatology, neurology, orthopedics, cardiology, and others.

Some of the other major players in the telemedicine market are InTouch Technologies Inc., Aerotel Medical Systems Ltd., AMD Global Telemedicine Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., OBS Medical Ltd., Cerner Corporation, and others.Telemedicine is becoming popular as a powerful tool to treat chronically ill patients and they require frequent medical attention and hospitalization. Companies planning to enter the market would get many growth opportunities through sources like video consultation rather than visiting the hospital.

The telemedicine market is segmented on the basis of End User, Component and Regional. Segmentation on the basis of end user is done as Telehospitals and Telehome. The telehospital segmented contributed to 60% of the market share and is expected to keep growing. The telehospital segment is further divided into teleradiology, telecardiology, telepsychiatry, teledermatology and others. Telehospitals provide a reasonable cost-effective option for patients. With respect to components the market is segmented as Services, Hardware, Software and telecom and networking.

The global telemedicine market is growing due to increased application in the Asia Pacific region. The market is growing due to increased application in healthcare sector. With the help of telemedicine, the geographical barriers for special treatments would be reduced as assistance can be given quickly on phone. Furthermore it will also reduce the transportation cost for the family members. The telemedicine market is emerging a critical component in the healthcare crisis sector promising to reinvent the current healthcare pattern. Telemedicine helps in overcoming the geographical barrier in the health care sector.

Based on geography the global telemedicine market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Central and South America, Middle East and Africa. The region of Europe contributed to almost 40% of the global telemedicine market in the year of 2017 due to increased promotion by government organizations. Similarly, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow during the forecast period owing to its increased population and government aids to implement telemedicine.

The report on global telemedicine market discusses the various policies and strategies adopted by the key market players. Key market players are Koninklijke Philips N.V., AMD Global Telemedicine, InTouch Technologies, Medtronic and others. The report studies the various factors influencing the market and movement of global telemedicine. Research on various aspects of the market have indicated business potential in India, Japan and China among other Asian countries.

Telemedicine is a tool also referred as “e-health” or “telehealth” allows health care specialists to diagnose, evaluate and treat patients in remote locations through telecommunication technology. Telemedicine lets patients access all medical facilities quickly, efficiently in remote locations. With telemedicine system, patients and doctors can share information in real-time from one computer to another. Telemedicine service makes the use of electronic devices and software to provide healthcare services to patients at different locations. This technology is frequently used for management of chronic diseases, follow-up visits, specialist consultation, medication management, and other services which can be provided through secure video and audio communication.

This white paper provides an in-depth analysis of the telemedicine process in healthcare segment at remote locations. It also covers the requirements of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) in order to provide better telemedicine service. This white paper will help understand the services, applications, and drawbacks of the telemedicine process. It also focuses on how the telemedicine service is convenient for both provider and patient. This whitepaper represents how the communication between the physician and patient has changed the face of the treatment. In telemedicine service, communication is done via a secure video call which saves time as well as the treatment cost.

This study highlights a detailed analysis of the requirements and benefits of Telemedicine in the healthcare segment in remote and rural areas. It also covers the need for Information and Communication Technology (ICT) for a better telemedicine process and the actual process, applications, and drawbacks of telemedicine services. This case study will help you understand how telemedicine services are convenient for both doctors and patients emphasizing more on how the communication between a patient and doctor has changed the face of certain treatments. Telemedicine becomes an easy way to share medical data anywhere across the globe but also comes with a risk for its data security.

