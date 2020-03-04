Test Automation Market Size, Share & Demand By Key Players, Investment Opportunities, Top Regions, Existing Services, Growth & Forecast By 2026

The Test Automation market is an intrinsic study of the current status of this business vertical and encompasses a brief synopsis about its segmentation. The report is inclusive of a nearly accurate prediction of the market scenario over the forecast period – market size with respect to valuation as sales volume. The study lends focus to the top magnates comprising the competitive landscape of Test Automation market, as well as the geographical areas where the industry extends its horizons, in magnanimous detail.

The market report, titled ‘Global Test Automation Market Research Report 2019 – By Manufacturers, Product Type, Applications, Region and Forecast to 2025′, recently added to the market research repository of details in-depth past and present analytical and statistical data about the global Test Automation market. The report describes the Test Automation market in detail in terms of the economic and regulatory factors that are currently shaping the market’s growth trajectory, the regional segmentation of the global Test Automation market, and an analysis of the market’s downstream and upstream value and supply chains.

The report offers the market growth rate, size, and forecasts at the global level in addition as for the geographic areas: Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, and Middle East & Africa. Also, it analyses, roadways and provides the global market size of the main players in each region. Moreover, the report provides knowledge of the leading market players within the Test Automation market. The industry-changing factors for the market segments are explored in this report. This analysis report covers the growth factors of the worldwide market based on end-users.

The key manufacturers covered in this Test Automation market report:

Market Segmentation

The report segments the global test automation market on the basis of various types of test automation into functional testing, configuration testing, web services testing, acceptance testing, compatibility testing, integration testing, load testing, security testing, mobile testing, migration testing, platform testing, usability testing, network testing, and QA process design. Thus, the report provides in-depth cross-segment analysis for the test automation market and classifies it into various levels, thereby providing valuable insights on macro as well as micro level. Classification of global test automation market into its various types offers in-depth understanding of test automation in different market scenarios.

Global Test Automation Market: Competitive Landscape

The report also provides the competitive landscape for the test automation market, thereby positioning all the major players according to their geographic presence, market attractiveness and recent key developments. This is identified as a crucial step for getting the full overview of the market through key market leaders and the strategies adopted by them. The complete test automation market estimates are the result of our in-depth secondary research, primary interviews, and in-house expert panel reviews. These market estimates have been analyzed by taking into account the impact of different political, social, economic, technological, and legal factors along with the current market dynamics affecting the test automation market’s growth.

IBM Corporation, Capgemini S.A., Wipro Ltd., Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, Hewlett-Packard Company, Infosys Ltd, Tata Consultancy Services, Hexaware Technologies, SmartBear Inc., Tricentis GmbH, SeaLights Technologies Ltd, Qasymphony, Inc., CA Technologies and Zensar Technologies are some of the major players which have been profiled in this study. Details such as financials, business strategies, and other such strategic information pertaining to these players has been provided as a part of company profiles.

Global Test Automation Market, by Component

Services Advisory and Assessment Services Managed Services Others



Product Test Automation Tools Functional Testing Configuration Testing Web Services Testing Acceptance Testing Compatibility Testing Integration Testing Load Testing Security Testing Mobile Testing Migration Testing Platform Testing Usability Testing Network Testing QA Process Design Type Independent Tools Others



Global Test Automation Market, by Deployment

Public Cloud

Private Cloud

On Premise

Global Test Automation Market, by Geography

North America (NA)

Europe (EU)

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

South America

In accordance with a competitive prospect, this Test Automation report dispenses a broad array of features essential for measuring the current Test Automation market performance along with technological advancements, business abstract, strengths and weaknesses of market position and hurdles crossed by the leading Test Automation market players to gain leading position. Other aspects such as customer base, sales reach, local coverage, production price trends, and production cost layout are also analyzed to bestow accurate rivalry perspective.

