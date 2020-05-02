Testing, Inspection And Certification Market 2020 On-Going Trends, Business Opportunities, Development, Regional Demand, Massive Growth and Business Statistics 2025

The Global Testing, Inspection And Certification market report presents market dynamics focusing on all the important factors market movements depend on. It includes current market trends with a record from historic year and prediction of the forecast period. This report is a comprehensive market analysis of the Testing, Inspection And Certification market done on a basis of regional and global level. Important market analysis aspects covered in this report are market trends, revenue growth patterns market shares and demand and supply along with business distribution.

The global testing, inspection, and certification market size are estimated based on the ongoing trend and demand patterns across the globe. Providers of testing, inspection, and certification have varying service lines depending on consumer requirements.

The global testing, inspection, and certification (TIC) market size is predicted to reach USD 266.70 billion in 2025, exhibiting a significant CAGR exceeding 5%, owing to the strong growth of evolving supremacy by technology alliances. Increasing outsourcing of these services and expanding requirements of standard regulations are some of the key growth factors of this industry. Regulations relating to health, quality and environment safety have become rigorous over the past few years which is driving the overall demand for the global testing, inspection, and certification industry. Also, end users that are seeking third-party guarantee, enhanced risk awareness, as well as the emphasis on risk prevention, are the key aspects which are anticipated to bolster the demand for testing, inspection and certification services worldwide.

The global testing, inspection and certification industry is mainly driven by the increase in the shift towards technology and improved efficiency. This is leading to the growing demand for business process improvisations and consumer needs or preferences change. Testing, inspection and certification services can be applied to any product, service, or company. It also offers several benefits to public authorities, industries, and consumers by shielding citizens from hazardous products to decreasing compliance costs for small & medium enterprises (SMEs), to improving brand status and increasing the trust of consumers into a product. Additionally, the rapid increase in inter-country trade as a result of speedy globalization has also influenced the market growth in a positive manner.

The inspection segment made up for a total share of 27.4% in 2017 followed by the certification segment. The testing segment dominated the global market generating revenues of more than USD 115 billion owing to rapid technology advancement in this category. Digital technologies are conveying foremost changes to the global testing, inspection, and certification industry with new players leading the charge.

Earlier, the global testing, inspection, and certification market was prejudiced by a multifaceted political landscape. The victory of Trump in the US elections suggested a shift towards protectionism in the country and the growth of anti-regulation sentiment. This led to a rapid change in the adoption pattern of these services among the consumers. Based on the different applications, the consumer goods segment generated the highest revenues of USD 23.79 billion in 2017 and is expected to register a significant growth of nearly 5.5% between 2018 and 2025. Increasing consumer spending, rising demand for good quality consumer products, growing awareness among consumers regarding the use of certified products as well as increasing number of players in the FMCG industry are driving the growth of this segment.

Europe dominated the market generating revenues of USD 64.25 billion in 2017, followed by Asia-Pacific which accounted for 28.9% of the global testing, inspection, and certification market share. Standards and regulations are also different for distinct industries. In this case, the lack of internationally accepted standards hinders market growth. This makes the global testing, inspection, and certification market intensely differentiated.

Likewise, there is a great number of new entrants in the “smart world” and, thus, there is a virtually unlimited number of opportunities for the testing, inspection and certification industry. Emerging countries hold enormous potential for the improvement of the testing, inspection, and certification market. The total number of goods being traded from emerging nations to the developed ones has drastically increased in recent years. Also, there has been an increasing emphasis by western companies to manage and control the overall value chain. Moreover, the rapid expansion of the middle-class population, especially in Asian countries, has led to increased health awareness among people. Furthermore, the demand for energy, water, and consumer goods is rising in regards to the improvements in the global economic situation.

Bureau Veritas, SGS Group, Intertek, Dekra Certification, Eurofins Scientific, TUV SUD, TUV Rheinland, DNV GL, ALS Limited, UL LLC, SAI Global, Mistras Group, Exova Group, and BSI Group are the leading players present within the global testing, inspection and certification market.

What does the report include?

The study on the global testing, inspection, certification market covers factors including driving and restraining factors as well as opportunities

Moreover, the market has been assessed using the value chain and PEST analysis

The study covers qualitative analysis of the market segmented on the basis of type, source, application, and region. Moreover, the study provides comparable information for key geographies.

Actual market data and projections have been given for all the above-mentioned segments

The study includes the profiles of key players in the market with a significant global and/or regional presence

Analyst Commentary & Success Tips For TIC Players:

As a general observation, increasing disposable incomes especially among the middle classes, rising spending on quality assurance, increasing demand for consumer goods, rising number of TIC players across the globe as well as increase in the overall growth of the testing industry among consumer electronics are some key aspects anticipated to drive the growth of the global testing, inspection and certification market. The demand for high-quality products has bolstered lately and testing, inspection, and certification services ensure that the products meet the domestic and international legislation regarding quality and safety. The testing, inspection, and certification market is totally reliant on the regulations & standards set by different countries worldwide.

In the years to come, outdated success strategies such as track record, accreditation and market goodwill will no longer be adequate to succeed in the global testing, inspection and certification industry. Advanced digital techniques are expected to be critical. Since most of the old players in the global TIC industry are technically immature, especially when equated with external and newer competition, they will need to make considerable investments in digital technology to speed up in this ever competitive market.

