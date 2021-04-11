Testing Inspection and Certification Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026 | Element Materials Technology, UL LLC, VDE Prüf- und Zertifizierungsinstitut GmbH, Keystone Compliance, and More

Testing Inspection and Certification Market report presents thorough description, competitive scenario, wide product portfolio of key vendors and business strategy adopted by competitors along with their SWOT analysis and porter’s five force analysis. This report makes available an actionable market insight to the clients with which they can create sustainable and profitable business strategies. Testing Inspection and Certification Market report further explains the exclusive terminologies like the market definition, classifications, applications, engagements, and global reach for the industry while providing a CAGR forecast for the period of 2019 and 2026.

Global Testing Inspection and Certification Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 199.48 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 294.05 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.97% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in testing inspection and certification market are SGS SA, Intertek Group plc, Dekra, Eurofins Scientific, TÜV SÜD, DNV GL AS, TÜV Rheinland, Applus+, ALS Limited, TÜV NORD GROUP, Lloyd’s Register Group Services Limited., MISTRAS Group, Inc., Element Materials Technology, UL LLC, VDE Prüf- und Zertifizierungsinstitut GmbH, Keystone Compliance, FORCE TECHNOLOGY, HV Technologies, Inc.

Market Drivers:

Rapid urbanization in many countries is expected to act as a driver to the market growth

Increasing demand for integrated standards is another factor driving the market

Market Restraints:

Long timing of the overseas qualification assessment is the factor restraining the market growth

Trade wars among end user industries are another factor restraining the market growth

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

Key Developments in the Market:

In December 2018, Top companies of the testing, inspection and certification (TIC) industry announced the launch of the TIC Council. This council will be in Brussels and will consist of the 90 members of different companies. The main aim is to create a safe and sustainable surrounding for the people working in the trade business.

In November 2018, SGS announced the launch of their online portal so that they can make the testing inspection and certification services available to customers in just one click. This will provide more than 100 services like fuel testing, supply chain solutions and pesticides analysis. The main aim is to provide customers the services that they desire easily anywhere.

