Textiles Market 2020 Recent Study including Growth Factors, Applications, Regional Analysis, Key Players and Forecasts 2025

The global textiles industry statistics is expected to grow in terms of revenue in the coming years. Textile is a material produced using several procedures like felting, knitting, weaving and crocheting. Textile materials are mostly used for the manufacturing of advanced as well as conventional goods used for construction, apparel, protective, bedding, handbags, kitchen, transportation and accessories of clothing. Increase in the awareness for the manufacturing of protective equipment as per the strict rules assigned by government at safety of worker is propelled to encourage use of fiber products like nylon. In addition, innovative technologies for the development of upholstery products obtained from coated fabrics are estimated to increase the market size.

Factors that are substantially affecting the textile chemicals industry involve the apparel industries development because of rise in the value for growth in customers. On considering these factors, market is encouraged to increase the demand for ecofriendly chemicals, packaging industries development and home furnishing products. Factors boosting this textiles market are offering opportunities for the growth of market whereas unfavorable effects of textile chemicals are controlling the textiles industry growth.

Clothing and apparels segments are experiencing the acceptance of large-scale chemicals of textiles. Clothing & apparels segments are accepted in textiles market widely because of rise in the demand for fashion trends across the globe. In addition, rise in the income has increased the need of textile chemicals. Products of floor furnishing, healthcare & medicinal products and home furnishing products are the trending segments in the market. Textile chemicals rapid growth is projected to boost the growth of market because of increase in demand for fabrics coating, pre-treatment of textiles and dyeing. These applications have the ability to produce the high revenue because of increase in the acceptance of the biodegradable chemicals of textile.

Several agreements of government are impacting the textile market positively. Trade Promotion Act, Andean Trade Preference Act and African Growth & Opportunities Act are considered to make the textile trade easy in developed and developing regions. In spite of social and economic advantages, efficiency of the policies of trade is restricted by politics of special interest in the developed region. Political economy in developed regions are affecting the adherence and formation of international trade agreements claims Trade Representative and World Trade Organization for protecting the textile market.

Global textiles market are segmented on the basis of product, raw-material, application and region. On the basis of product, market is divided into polyesters, natural fibers, nylon and more. Based on raw-material, market is divided into chemical, silk, wool, cotton and more. On considering application, market is divided into technical, household, clothing & fashion and much more. Technical is sub-divided into transportation, construction, protective, medical and others. Household is sub-divided into kitchen, towel, upholstery, and bedding whereas clothing & fashion is divided into handbags, clothing & ties accessories, apparel, handbags and many more.

Geographically, regions involved in the development of textiles market statistics are Europe, North America, South America, Central America, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa. Asia pacific is rapidly growing region in market and holds largest textile market share. North America is the region is projected to experience the maximum growth in the coming years.

Key Segments in the “Global Textiles Market” are-

By Product, market is segmented into: Raw-material Application

Polyesters

Natural Fibers

Nylon

Others

By Raw-Material, market is segmented into:

Chemical

Silk

Wool

Cotton

Others

By Application, market is segmented into:

Technical

Transportation

Construction

Protective

Medical

Others

Household

Kitchen

Towel

Upholstery

Bedding

Clothing & Fashion

Handbags

Clothing & Ties Accessories

Apparels

Handbags

Others

Others

By Regions market is segmented into:

Europe

North America

South America

Central America

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

