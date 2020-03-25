You are here

The Leading Companies Competing in the Respiratory Devices Market: Industry Forecast, 2019-2023

Global “Respiratory Devices ” market research report from ResearchMoz’s perspective

ResearchMoz in its recently published market study offers valuable regional as well as global insights related to the “Respiratory Devices ” market. As per the study, the global “Respiratory Devices ” market is estimated to reach a value of ~US$ XX Mn/Bn in 2019 and projected to grow at a CAGR of XX% over the forecast period, 2019-2029.

The ResearchMoz team consists of highly experienced research analysts who have curated the market by carrying out extensive primary and secondary research. Further, to ensure that the users have a seamless experience while viewing the report, an overview of the “Respiratory Devices ” is provided in the report.

Competitive Analysis

companies profiled in the report are ResMed, Inc., Smiths Medical, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited, Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, GE Healthcare, Getinge AB, Medtronic plc, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Chart Industries, and Vyaire Medical, Inc.

The global respiratory devices market has been segmented as follows:

Global Respiratory Devices Market, by Product Type

  • Therapeutic Devices
  • Diagnostic & Monitoring Devices

Global Respiratory Devices Market, by Therapeutic Devices

  • Drug Delivery Devices
    • Nebulizers
    • Inhalers
  • Mechanical Ventilators
    • Invasive
    • Non-Invasive
  • Continuous Positive Airway Pressure
    • Devices
    • Disposables
  • Resuscitators
    • Reusable
    • Disposables
  • Humidifiers
  • Airway Clearance Devices
  • Oxygen Concentrators
  • Consumables & Disposables
  • Others

Global Respiratory Devices Market, by Diagnostic & Monitoring Devices

  • Pulse Oximeters
  • Capnographs
  • Spirometers
  • Polysomnographs
  • Peak Flow Meters
  • Gas Analyzers
  • Others

Global Respiratory Devices Market, by Application

  • Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease
  • Asthma
  • Obstructive Sleep Apnea
  • Respiratory Distress Syndrome
  • Cystic Fibrosis
  • Pneumonia

Global Respiratory Devices Market, by Region

  • North America
    • U.S.
    • Canada
  • Europe
    • Germany
    • U.K.
    • France
    • Italy
    • Spain
    • Rest of Europe
  • Asia Pacific
    • China
    • Japan
    • Australia & New Zealand
    • India
    • Rest of Asia Pacific
  • Latin America
    • Brazil
    • Mexico
    • Rest of Latin America
  • Middle East & Africa
    • GCC
    • South Africa
    • Israel
    • Rest of Middle East & Africa

What information does the report on the “Respiratory Devices ” market offer to the readers?

  • Detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis of the various market segments including, end use, region, product type.
  • An extensive assessment of the various factors expected to influence the dynamics of the global and regional “Respiratory Devices ” market through the forecast period.
  • Recent mergers, acquisition, collaborations, and regional and domestic company expansions
  • Influence of the evolving regulations and technological advancements on the overall prospects of the global “Respiratory Devices ” market
  • Complete assessment of the year-on-year growth of the “Respiratory Devices ” market in terms of value, share, and volume

Important queries catered to in the presented market assessment

  • What are the current trends that are projected to impact the growth of the “Respiratory Devices ” market through the forecast period?
  • Which is the most attractive market segment from the consumer’s point of view?
  • What are the various factors that could potentially hinder the growth of the “Respiratory Devices market”?
  • Which region is likely to provide abundant lucrative opportunities for market players?
  • How are market players adapting to the evolving technological advances?

