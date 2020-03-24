The UK Defense Market-Attractiveness Market Development Analysis 2019-2025

The UK Defense Market-Attractiveness , in its recently published market research report, provides an in-depth analysis of the The UK Defense Market-Attractiveness market included the anticipated growth pattern of the market over the forecast period (2019-2029). A detailed assessment of the various micro and macro-economic factors that are likely to shape the course of the The UK Defense Market-Attractiveness market over the next decade is enclosed in the report. The study suggests that the The UK Defense Market-Attractiveness market is expected to register a CAGR growth of XX% over the forecast period primarily driven by factors including factor 1, factor 2, factor 3, and factor 4.

Summary

The Future of the UK Defense Industry – Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2024, published by GlobalData, provides readers with detailed analysis of both historic and forecast defense industry values, factors influencing demand, the challenges faced by industry participants, analysis of industry leading companies, and key news.

This report offers detailed analysis of the UK defense industry with market size forecasts covering the next five years. This report will also analyze factors that influence demand for the industry, key market trends, and challenges faced by industry participants.

In particular, it provides an in-depth analysis of the following –

– The UK defense industry market size and drivers: detailed analysis of the UK defense industry during 2020-2024, including highlights of the demand drivers and growth stimulators for the industry. It also provides a snapshot of the countrys expenditure and modernization patterns

– Budget allocation and key challenges: insights into procurement schedules formulated within the country and a breakdown of the defense budget with respect to capital expenditure and revenue expenditure. It also details the key challenges faced by defense market participants within the country

– Import and Export Dynamics: analysis of prevalent trends in the countrys imports and exports over the last five years

– Market opportunities:list of the top ten defense investment opportunities over the next 5 years

– Competitive landscape and strategic insights: analysis of the competitive landscape of the UK defense industry.

Scope

– Driven by the need to counter a resurgent Russia, the UKs defense expenditures are anticipated to increase from US$50.3 billion in 2019 to US$52.6 billion in 2020. Over the forecast period the countrys defense budget is anticipated to post a CAGR of 4.13%.Aside Russia and traditional geopolitical threats, the Centre for the Protection of National Infrastructure (CPNI) defines the primary threats to UKs national security to be terrorism, espionage, proliferation of Weapons of Mass Destruction (WMD) and cyber threats, all of which have the potential to be detrimental to the safety of the UKs national infrastructure of critical importance.

