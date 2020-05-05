Thermal Barrier Coatings Market to Witness Stunning Growth | A&A Thermal Spray Coatings, Praxair Technology, Inc, H.C. Stark GmbH, ASB Industries, Inc., The Fisher Borton Group, TWI Ltd, others

Thermal Barrier Coatings Market: Inclusive Insight

To protect the metal structural component from extreme elevated temperatures, there is an advanced material system known as thermal barrier coating which is applied on the metallic structures. They efficiently manage the heat exhaust. They usually have four layers- metallic bond coat, metal substrate, ceramic top coat and oxide grown thermally. They are used in the automotive industry to lessen the heat from the exhaust system. Polymers, Aluminates, Zirconia and resins are used to manufacture thermal barrier coatings.

Global Thermal Barrier Coatings Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 14.91 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 25.48 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.93% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increasing demand of application in gas turbines is the major factor for the growth of this market.

The well-established Key players in the market are: A&A Thermal Spray Coatings, Praxair Technology, Inc, H.C. Stark GmbH, ASB Industries, Inc., Air Products and Chemiacl, Inc., Flame Spray Coating Co., Thermion, Metallisation Ltd., Metallizing Equipment Co. Pvt. Ltd., The Fisher Borton Group, TWI Ltd, Integrated Global Services, Cincinnati Thermal Spray Inc.

Thermal Barrier Coatings Market Trends | Industry Segment by Product (Metal, Ceramic, Intermetallic), Technology (Electron- Beam Physical Vapour Deposition), High- Velocity Oxygen Fuel, Chemical Vapour Deposition, Air Plasma), Coating Combination (Ceramic YSZ, Al2O3, MCrAiY, Mullite- Based), Application (Stationary Power Plants, Aerospace, Automotive), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Drivers:

Material utilization efficiency is very high.

In diesel engines, it reduces the fuel consumption.

Market Restraints:

The set up cost is very high which is the main factor restraining the market.

Process is not used in the inner surface.

Competitive Analysis: Global Thermal Barrier Coatings Market

Global thermal barrier coatings market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of thermal barrier coatings market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Increasing Disposable Income

Rising disposable income of the population is believed to positively impact the growth of the smart furniture over the forecast period. Further, changing lifestyle of the people such as increasing preference for smart furniture is anticipated to intensify the growth of global smart furniture market over the forecast period.

However, high cost of Thermal Barrier Coatings products is one of the key factors which are expected to limit the growth of global smart furniture market over the forecast period.

At the Last, Thermal Barrier Coatings industry report focuses on data sources, viz. primary and secondary sources, market breakdown and data triangulation, market size estimation, research programs, and design, research approach and methodology, and the publisher’s disclaimer.

