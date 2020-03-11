Thermal Printing Market 2019 by Rising-Trends, Growth Analysis, Industry Share, Product Types, User-Demand, Business Strategy and Comprehensive Valuation till 2026

By Technology Direct Thermal Thermal Transfer

By Printer Type POS Printer Label & Tag Printer RFID Printer

By End-use Industry Retail Healthcare Transportation & Logistics Manufacturing Others

Key Regions/Countries Covered North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ)

Middle East & Africa Key Companies Zebra Technologies Corporation

SATO Holdings Corporation

Star Micronics Co., Ltd.

Honeywell International Inc.

Seiko Epson Corporation

