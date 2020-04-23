This Will Sum Up The Whole Scenario:: AK Steel Holding Corporation, (NYSE: AKS)

On Tuesday, February 04, 2020, AK Steel Holding Corporation, (NYSE: AKS) closed at $2.96 in the latest trading session, marking a 2.78% move from the prior day.

The overall total volume in the last trading session was 5135873 shares while it’s while its relative trading volume is 0.64.

The price target set for the stock is $3.06. The beta factor is 3.01. A stock with a beta more than 1 means high volatile and less than 1 means low volatile.

The RSI index is largely used by traders on a 14.0-day time period and is evaluated on a range from 0.0 to 100.00, along with both high and low volumes marked at 70.00 and 30.00, correspondingly. Both the shorter and longer timeframes are used by the traders for shorter and longer purposes.

It further adds high and low ranges like from 80.00 to 20.00 and from 90.00 to 10.00. This trend takes place less repeatedly. However, it represents stronger momentum in the market. In the meantime, the AK Steel Holding Corporation’s 14-day RSI was settled at 47.96. All in all, the trends of the stock market were shifting slowly but surely. The company runs an ROE of roughly 85%.

Analyst Views:

Notable Experts have a mean recommendation of 3 on this stock. This is based on a 1-5 numeric scale where Rating Scale: 1.0 Strong Buy, 2.0 Buy, 3.0 Hold, 4.0 Sell, 5.0 Strong Sell.

Some Important Factors:

AK Steel Holding Corporation (AKS) recently closed with fall of -0.85% to its 20-Day “SMA”. This short time frame picture represents a downward movement of current price over average price of last 20 days. 50-day “SMA” is more useful at showing position trading trends lasting 50 days. Shares of AKS moved with change of -3.43% to its 50-day Moving average. AKS stock price revealed pessimistic move of 16.45% comparing average price of last 200 days.

Historical Performances to Consider:

The AK Steel Holding Corporation’s performances for Monthly, weekly, half-yearly, quarterly & year-to-date are discussed below:-

Weekly performance of stock is 34% .

Monthly performance of stock is -4.82%.

The quarterly performance of the stock is 08% , while the half-yearly performance is 10.45% .

Looking further out we can see that the stock has moved -10.03% over the year to date.

Most Important details of AK Steel Holding Corporation ( EPS):

EPS in next five year years is expected to touch 0% while EPS growth in past 5 year was 29.6% along with sales growth of 4.1% in the last five years. EPS growth in next year is estimated to reach -59.89% while EPS growth estimate for this year is set at 35%.