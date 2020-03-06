Thrombosis Drugs Market 2019 Business Insights,Top Companies,Growth, Market Size Global Market Share, Trends, Outlook, Opportunity and Demand Analysis, Forecast upto 2026
Assessment of the Global Thrombosis Drugs Market
companies profiled in the thrombosis drugs market include GlaxoSmithKline plc, Baxter International Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Sanofi, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, AstraZeneca plc, Bayer AG, Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, and Pfizer, Inc.
The global thrombosis drugs market has been segmented as follows:
Thrombosis Drugs Market, by Drug Class
- Factor Xa Inhibitor
- Low Molecular Weight Heparin
- P2Y12 Platelet Inhibitor
- Others
Thrombosis Drugs Market, by Indication
- Pulmonary Embolism
- Atrial Fibrillation
- Deep Vein Thrombosis
- Others
Thrombosis Drugs Market, by Distribution Channel
- Hospital Pharmacies
- Retail Pharmacies
- Online Pharmacies
Thrombosis Drugs Market, by Geography
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- U.K.
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Japan
- China
- India
- Australia & New Zealand
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- GCC Countries
- South Africa
- Israel
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
