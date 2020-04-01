Thrust Bearings Market Projected to Be Resilient During 2019-2032

The global Thrust Bearings market registered a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2019 and is spectated to grow at CAGR of xx% during the foreseeable period 2019-2029. In terms of product type, segment holds the largest share, while segment 1 and segment 2 hold significant share in terms of end use.

The Thrust Bearings market study outlines the key regions – Region 1 (Country 1, Country 2), region 2 (Country 1, Country 2), region 3 (Country 1, Country 2) and region 4 (Country 1, Country 2). All the consumption trends and adoption patterns of the Thrust Bearings are covered in the report. Prominent players, including player 1, player 2, player 3 and player 4, among others, account for substantial shares in the global Thrust Bearings market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

SKF(Sweden)

Schaeffler(INA&FAG)(Germany)

NSK(Japan)

JTEKT(Koyo& Torrington) (Japan)

NTN(Japan)

NMB(Japan)

TIMKEN (United States)

NACHI(Japan)

ZWZ(China)

C&U GROUP(China)

China Wanxiang(China)

LYC(China)

HARBIN Bearing(China)

TMB(China)

ZXY(China)

FUJIAN LONGXI(China)

China Mos Group(China)

Luoyang Bearing(China)

Xibei Bearing(China)

AST Bearings

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Ball Thrust Bearings

Cylindrical Roller Thrust Bearing

Segment by Application

Automotive Industry

Railway Industry

Wind Power Industry

Machine Tool Industry

Other

