Thyroid Function Test Market Forecast to 2023 – Driven by Industry Major Players, Dynamics, Future Opportunities, Revenue, Growth

Key Segments Covered

By Test type

TSH

T3

T4

FT3

FT4

Others

By End Use

Clinics

Research Organizations

Diagnostic Laboratories

Hospitals

In addition, we have taken into consideration year-on-year growth to understand the predictability of the market and identify the right opportunities across the thyroid function test market in India.

The India thyroid function test market report begins by defining thyroid function tests and the various test type segment such as TSH, T3, T4, FT3, FT4 and others. It also lists the various end use settings for thyroid function testing, followed by an overview section, along with its parent market. The overview section includes FMI’s analysis of key trends, drivers, restraints and opportunities estimated to influence growth of the India thyroid function test market over the forecast period. Impact analysis of key growth drivers and restraints based on weighted average model has been analysed to better equip customers and readers with the country’s outlook.

Major factors driving growth of the India thyroid function test market include increasing prevalence of thyroid disorders, increasing spending on healthcare infrastructure and collaborative approach between pathologists and diagnostic companies supported by consumer demand to facilitate faster decision making. Research indicates that there is growing need for advanced diagnostics centres, which enables better reliable outcomes.

The India thyroid function test market is segmented on the basis of test type segment, end-use segment– we evaluate the present scenario and future growth prospects of the India Thyroid function test market for the period 2015 –2025. We have considered 2015 as the base year and provided data for the forecast period, i.e. 2016–2025. All these segments have been analysed in terms of basis point (BPS) to understand individual segments contribution to growth. This detailed level of information is important for identification of the various key trends in the India thyroid function test market.

To arrive at the market size, the report considers average price of thyroid function test across India. The forecast presented here assesses the total revenue of the thyroid function test market. When developing the forecast for the market, the starting point is sizing the current market, which forms the basis for the forecast of how the market is anticipated to take shape in the near future. Given the characteristics, we triangulated the outcome on the basis of analysis based on supply side and demand side. However, quantifying the market is a matter of identifying opportunities rather than rationalizing them after the forecast has been completed.

Another key feature of this report is the analysis which conducted only for one country i.e. India where the revenue forecast is in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. This is traditionally overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales perspective.

Furthermore, Future Market Insights has developed market attractiveness index for three segments: India market, test type and end-use segments. This index helps in identifying the real opportunities in the market.

