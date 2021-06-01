Time-Sensitive Networking Market Overview, Competitive Breakdown and Regional Forecast by 2025 | Cisco Systems Inc., NXP Semiconductors N.V., Marvell Technology Group Ltd.

‘Time-Sensitive Networking market’ research report provides the up-to-the-minute industry qualitative research data and industry upcoming trends, allowing you to identify the products and end users driving Revenue growth and productivity. The Time-Sensitive Networking industry report lists the leading competitors and provides the insights strategic industry Analysis of the key factors influencing the market. The report includes the forecasts, breakdown, and discussion of important industry trends, market size, market share estimates and profiles of the leading industry Companies Cisco Systems Inc., NXP Semiconductors N.V., Marvell Technology Group Ltd., Microsemi Corporation, Intel Corporation, Nationals Instruments Corporation, Analog Devices Inc., Belden Inc., Broadcom Limited, Testbed Ecosystems.

Global Time-Sensitive Networking Market to reach USD 928.55 billion by 2025.

Global Time-Sensitive Networking Market valued approximately USD 29.2 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 54.10% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The major driving factor of global Time-Sensitive Networking market are Development of Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) standards for deterministic ethernet, increasing adoption of IOT for automation and real time delivery of Ethernet Traffic. One of the major restraining factor of global time-sensitive networking market is the inability of TSN standards to provide customized solution. Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN) is a set of standards under development by Time Saving Networking task group of the IEEE 802.1 working group. TSN enables collection real of time data to perform analytics, gain operational insights and increases the productivity of the system. TSN will Support full-duplex standards Ethernet derivates with higher bandwidth options such as 1GB, 10GB and even 400GB version in IEEE 802.3. TSN incorporates top-tier IT security provisions. Segmentation performance protection and temporal composability can add multiple levels of defense to the security framework. By using standard Ethernet components, TSN can integrate with existing brownfield applications and standards IT Traffic. TSN prioritize the low latency communication required for fast system response and closed-loop control application. It can achieve deterministic transfer times on the order of tens of microseconds and time synchronization between nodes down to tens of nanoseconds to ensure reliable delivery of this time-critical traffic.

The regional analysis of Global Time-Sensitive Networking Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America has accounted the leading market share of total generating revenue across the globe owing to growing industrial automation in the US. Europe is also contributing major share in the global time-saving networking market. Asia-Pacific region is also anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The in-depth information by segments of the Time-Sensitive Networking market:

Key players: Cisco Systems Inc., NXP Semiconductors N.V., Marvell Technology Group Ltd., Microsemi Corporation, Intel Corporation, Nationals Instruments Corporation, Analog Devices Inc., Belden Inc., Broadcom Limited, Testbed Ecosystems

Market Segmentation:

By End-user (Industrial Automation, Power & Energy, Automotive, Transportation, Oil & Gas, Aerospace, Others)

Geographical Analysis: Regional of the market, covering North America, Europe, China & Japan

North America (United States, Canada & Mexico)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia etc)

Europe (Germany, UK, France etc)

Central & South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2013-2017 | Base year – 2018 | Forecast period** – 2019 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]

