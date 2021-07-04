Tissue Towel Market Demand, Production Growth, Top Key Players: Kruger Inc., Wepa, Cascades inc., Georgia-Pacific, METSÄ TISSUE, Procter & Gamble, KCWW, Asaleo Care Limited, HengAn.com, SHP Group, others

Forecast Period 2020-2026: A comprehensive analysis of the market structure along with the forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the market have been delivered through this Tissue Towel Market business document. The market is greatly transforming because of the moves of the key players and brands including developments, product launches, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions that in turn changes the view of the global face of industry.

In addition, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2013-2018 | Base year – 2018 | Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

The Major players profiled in this report include Kruger Inc., Wepa, Cascades inc., Georgia-Pacific, METSÄ TISSUE, Procter & Gamble, KCWW, Asaleo Care Limited, HengAn.com, SHP Group, Grigeo, Essity Aktiebolag (publ), Celtex spa, Lucart S.p.A., SOFIDEL, Cartiere Carrara S.p.A., Essity Aktiebolag (publ), APP (Asia Pulp & Paper), MP hygiene, Industrie Cartarie Tronchetti S.p.A., KP TISSUE INC., Vinda International Holdings Limited, Softys, Nova Tissue, and COMINTER PAPER S.A.

Global Tissue Towel Market: Segment Analysis

By Product Type (Rolled Towels, Folded Towels, Napkins & Luxury Towels, Boxed Towels),

End-Use (Personal Care, Home Care, Healthcare, Hospitality, Commercial, Others),

Distribution Channel (Direct Sales, E-Commerce, Retail Stores, Others)

Global tissue towel market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 48.25 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 55.87 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 1.85% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the benefits of using tissue towels for the health of the individual and prevention of infections and their transferring.

Tissue towel are paper towels that are used to dry the hands of the individuals, or cleaning the surfaces such as floors, windows or other surfaces. Due to the quick absorbing technology, and benefits with prevention and promoting cleanliness with the recycling of these towels, the market is expected to grow. They are disposable paper towels that are meant to be used once and disposed.

Highlights following MARKET DRIVERS AND RESTRAINT:

Benefits associated with the usage of tissue towels such as prevention of communication of infections is expected to be a driving factor for the market growth

Production of these towels involve various pollution causing factors, such as deforestation, disposal of toxic wastes, which are expected to restrain the market growth

Competitive Landscape:

In October 2018, SOFIDEL announced the inauguration of its largest manufacturing plant situated in Ohio, United States. The plant capable of providing the highest quality of products and high amounts of energy efficiency.

In February 2015, SOFIDEL announced the launch of biodegradable paper towels in the “Regina” product line, which makes the disposal of these towels easier as they can be flushed straight through the toilet after usage.

