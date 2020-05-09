Tissue Towel Market increasing demand with Leading key players: Kruger Inc., Wepa, Cascades inc., Georgia-Pacific, METS� TISSUE, Procter & Gamble, KCWW, Asaleo Care Limited, HengAn.com

“The Tissue Towel report provides CAGR values along with its fluctuations for the specific forecast period. The report has been generated by taking into thought several aspects of marketing research and analysis that can be listed as market size estimations, market dynamics, company & market best practices, entry level marketing strategies, positioning and segmentations, competitive landscaping, opportunity analysis, economic forecasting, industry-specific technology solutions, roadmap analysis, targeting key buying criteria, and in-depth benchmarking of vendor offerings. This Tissue Towel market research report is of great importance for superior decision making and achieving competitive advantage.”

Global tissue towel market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 48.25 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 55.87 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 1.85% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the benefits of using tissue towels for the health of the individual and prevention of infections and their transferring.

Global Tissue Towel Market, By Product Type (Rolled Towels, Folded Towels, Napkins & Luxury Towels, Boxed Towels), End-Use (Personal Care, Home Care, Healthcare, Hospitality, Commercial, Others), Distribution Channel (Direct Sales, E-Commerce, Retail Stores, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Definition: Global Tissue Towel Market

Tissue towel are paper towels that are used to dry the hands of the individuals, or cleaning the surfaces such as floors, windows or other surfaces. Due to the quick absorbing technology, and benefits with prevention and promoting cleanliness with the recycling of these towels, the market is expected to grow. They are disposable paper towels that are meant to be used once and disposed.

Top Key Players:

Kruger Inc., Wepa, Cascades inc., Georgia-Pacific, METS� TISSUE, Procter & Gamble, KCWW, Asaleo Care Limited, HengAn.com, SHP Group, Grigeo, Essity Aktiebolag (publ), Celtex spa, Lucart S.p.A., SOFIDEL, Cartiere Carrara S.p.A., Essity Aktiebolag (publ), APP (Asia Pulp & Paper), MP hygiene, Industrie Cartarie Tronchetti S.p.A., KP TISSUE INC., Vinda International Holdings Limited, Softys, Nova Tissue, and COMINTER PAPER S.A.

Market Drivers:

o Benefits associated with the usage of tissue towels such as prevention of communication of infections is expected to be a driving factor for the market growth

Market Restraints:

o Production of these towels involve various pollution causing factors, such as deforestation, disposal of toxic wastes, which are expected to restrain the market growth

Key Developments in the Market:

o In October 2018, SOFIDEL announced the inauguration of its largest manufacturing plant situated in Ohio, United States. The plant capable of providing the highest quality of products and high amounts of energy efficiency.

o In February 2015, SOFIDEL announced the launch of biodegradable paper towels in the “Regina” product line, which makes the disposal of these towels easier as they can be flushed straight through the toilet after usage.

Market Segmentations:

Global Tissue Towel Market is segmented on the basis of

o Product Type

o End-User

o Distribution Channel

o Geography

Market Segmentations in Details:

By Product Type

o Rolled Towels

o Folded Towels

o Napkins & Luxury Towels

o Boxed Towels

By End-Use

o Personal Care

o Home Care

o Healthcare

o Hospitality

o Commercial

o Others

By Distribution Channel

o Direct Sales

o E-Commerce

o Retail Stores

o Others

By Geography

North America

o U.S.

o Canada,

o Mexico

Europe

o Germany

o France

o United Kingdom

o Italy

o Spain

o Russia

o Turkey

o Belgium

o Netherlands

o Switzerland

o Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

o Japan

o China

o South Korea

o India

o Australia

o Singapore

o Thailand

o Malaysia

o Indonesia

o Philippines

o Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

o Brazil

o Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

o South Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Rest of MEA

Competitive Analysis: Global Tissue Towel Market

Global tissue towel market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of tissue towel market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

