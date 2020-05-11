Toluene Market New Opportunities and Future Demand Analysis 2019: Exxon Mobil Corporation, China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation., Reliance Industries Limited., The Chemical Company

Global toluene market is set to witness a substantial CAGR of 5.53% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026.

Companies Profiled in this report includes, Exxon Mobil Corporation, China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation., Reliance Industries Limited., The Chemical Company, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Pon Pure Chemicals, Brenntag North America, Inc., OCI COMPANY Ltd., Dow, HELM AG, Valero Marketing and Supply Company, BASF SE, Indian Oil Corporation Ltd, Covestro AG, Solventis, Central Drug House., Benzo Chem Industries Pvt. Ltd., GNFC. Limited, Yashdeep Chemicals (India) Pvt Ltd and others.

Toluene or toluol is a colorless and flammable liquid and is usually obtained from coal tar and petroleum. They have odor similar to the paint thinners and is widely used as a solvent in the production of TNT, benzoic acid, benzaldehyde and others. They can be formed from different production process such as pygas processes, coke/coal process, reformate process and styrene process. They are mainly used as corrosion inhibitor in oil and gas industry. This chemical is widely used in application such as blending, dyes, drugs, cosmetic nail products and others.

Market Drivers:

Increasing usage of toluene as solvent will drive the growth of the market

Growing demand of toluene from petrochemical industry will propel the market growth

Expanding dye industry worldwide will drive the market growth

Increasing awareness about the application of toluene and its derivatives will also contribute as a factor for the market growth

Market Restraints:

Fluctuation in the price of the raw material will restrain the market growth

Rising demand for other aromatic products is restricting the growth of the market

Strict government regulations will also hinder the growth of this market

Segmentation: Global Toluene Market

By Derivative Type

Benzene & Xylene

Toluene Diisocyanates

Solvents

Gasoline Additives

Others Benzaldehyde Benzoic Acid



By Production Process

Reformate Process

Pygas Process

Coke/ Coal Process

Styrene Process

By Application

Drugs

Dyes

Blending

Cosmetic Nail Products

Other TNT Pesticides Fertilizers



Table of Content:

Global Toluene Market Research Report 2019-2026

Chapter 1: Industry Overview

Chapter 2: Toluene Market International Market Analysis

Chapter 3: Environment Analysis of Market.

Chapter 4: Analysis of Revenue by Classifications

Chapter 5: Analysis of Revenue by Regions and Applications

Chapter 6: Analysis of Toluene Market Revenue Market Status.

Chapter 7: Analysis of Industry Key Manufacturers

Chapter 8: Sales Price and Gross Margin Analysis of Market.

Continue To TOC…..

