Toothbrush Market Ongoing Trends and Recent Developments | Colgate-Palmolive Company, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Procter & Gamble, Panasonic Corporation, Water Pik, Inc., others

Forecast Period 2020-2026: A comprehensive analysis of the market structure along with the forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the market have been delivered through this Toothbrush Market business document.

The well-established Key players in the market are: Colgate-Palmolive Company, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Procter & Gamble, Panasonic Corporation, Water Pik, Inc., FOREO, JSB Healthcare., MornWell, SONIC Chic., Church & Dwight Co., Inc., BrushBaby Ltd., Conair Corporation, Smilex., Bayer AG.

In March 2019, Quip announced the launch of their new electric toothbrush that is specially designed for kids. This new toothbrush has a feature in which there is a timer that pulsates every 30 seconds and automatically turns off automatically in 2 minutes. This new toothbrush has non- slip grip plastic handle and has small brush head as per kids. The main aim of the launch is to enhance oral care among population.

Toothbrush Market Trends | Industry Segment by Product (Manual Toothbrush, Electric Toothbrush), End- Users (Adults, Kids)

Toothbrush is an instrument with a handle and a small brush which is used to clean teeth, gums and tongue. Interdental brush, electric brush, chewable toothbrush, end- tuft brush and ecological toothbrush are some of the common types of toothbrush. The main aim of the toothbrush is to provide oral hygiene to the customer and keep their teeth healthy. Rising awareness among consumer about the oral hygiene is the major factor fuelling the growth of this market.

Market Drivers:

Increasing awareness among consumer about the oral hygiene is driving the growth of this market

Rising disposable income is driving the market growth

Market Restraints:

High price of the electric toothbrush is restraining the growth of this market

The risk of enamel and gum damage due to manual toothbrush is another factor restraining the market growth

