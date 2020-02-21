Top Online Food Delivery & Takeaway Market News: Analysis, Growth Drivers and Trending Factors

Advance Market Analytics released the research report of Global Online Food Delivery & Takeaway Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Online Food Delivery & Takeaway Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Online Food Delivery & Takeaway. This Report covers the emerging player’s data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Delivery Hero Holding GmbH [Germany], Foodpanda GmbH [Germany], Just Eat Holding Ltd. [United Kingdom], Takeaway.com N.V. [Netherlands], Grubhub Inc. [United States], Domino’s Pizza Inc. [United States], Snapfinger Inc. [United States], Pizza Hut Inc. [United States] and Foodler Inc. [United States].

Global Online Food Delivery & Takeaway Market Overview:

Online food delivery & takeaway is the process of food delivery or take out from local restaurants through online portals or mobile apps. Changing lifestyle of people fueled by growing disposable income has bolstered the demand of such services. Amid fierce competition, incorporation of new technologies is expected to provide leading edge to the key players. Delivery by drone and incorporation of AI will change the ball game entirely, though quality of services will determine long term growth. The online food industry is expected to be over 18 billion by the end of 2019 in United States with companies geared up to come up with innovative technologies.

Overview of the Report of Online Food Delivery & Takeaway

The report also covers segments and Market Data Break down, including major players. If you are involved in the Global Online Food Delivery & Takeaway industry or aim to be, then this study will provide you inclusive point of view. This study analyzes the market share, growth rate, market drivers, future trends, restraints, opportunities and challenges.

Market Drivers

Availability of the Services on the Go Owing to Growing Internet Penetration

Changing Life Style and Standards Fueled by Growing Disposable Income

Market Trend

Technology is Propelling the Industry Forward and Delivery by Drone is a Trend to Watch Out for

Tampered Proof Packaging to Avoid Food Tampering

Restraints

Inability to Maintain Quality of Services on Consistent Basis

High Cost of Food Delivery and Takeaway Services

Opportunities

Incorporation of AI

Growing Millennial Inclination Towards Online Food and Takeaway Services

Challenges

Discrepancy Between Restaurant and Food Delivery Companies

High Competitive Rivalry Makes It tougher for New Entrants to Establish in the Market

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2013-2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period** – 2019 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]

**Moreover, it will also include the opportunities available in micro markets for stakeholders to invest, detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product services of key players.

The Global Online Food Delivery & Takeaway is segmented by following Product Types:

By Type: Delivery, Takeway

Modes of Payment: Debit Card, Credit Card, Net Banking, Wallets, Food Cards, Cash on Delivery, Others

Top Players in the Market are: Delivery Hero Holding GmbH [Germany], Foodpanda GmbH [Germany], Just Eat Holding Ltd. [United Kingdom], Takeaway.com N.V. [Netherlands], Grubhub Inc. [United States], Domino’s Pizza Inc. [United States], Snapfinger Inc. [United States], Pizza Hut Inc. [United States] and Foodler Inc. [United States].

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze Online Food Delivery & Takeaway status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Global Online Food Delivery & Takeaway development in United States, Europe and Asia Pacific.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Online Food Delivery & Takeaway Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.

