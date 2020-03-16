Traction Transformer Market set to grow according to forecasts – ABB Ltd., Alstom SA, JST Transformateurs, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Traction transformer is one of the essential components of an electric traction system. It is an electrical device used while designing and manufacturing a railway system. The function of the traction transformer is to transfer the energy from one circuit to another using electromagnetic induction. It has replaced the traction system run by fossil fuels and acts as a vital component of the electric traction system.

The traction transformer market demand is majorly propelled by the advancements in railway infrastructure worldwide. The government of various countries is taking initiatives to enhance their railway infrastructure and have started new projects such as high-speed trains with high power. Furthermore, increasing use of railways as well as rapid electrification of rail networks globally is another factor fueling the demand for traction transformer market. However, the complexity of design and the high cost of the systems are the factors hindering the traction transformer market growth to a certain extent.

The reports cover key developments in the traction transformer market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from traction transformer market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for traction transformer in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the traction transformer market.

The report also includes the profiles of key traction transformer companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

ABB Ltd.

Alstom SA

JST Transformateurs

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Siemens AG

EMCO Limited

International Electric Co., Ltd.

Setrans Holding as

Wilson Transformer Company

General Electric

The report analyzes factors affecting traction transformer market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and SAM after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the traction transformer market in these regions.

