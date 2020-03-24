Trade FinanceMarket Set to Register 3.79% CAGR Throughout 2019-2026 | JPMorgan Chase &Co,  Mitsubishi UFJ Financial, Royal Bank of Scotland, Standard Chartered

The global trade finance market was valued at $39714.2 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $56,065.6 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 3.79% from 2019 to 2026.

Trade finance is the financing of international trade flows, acting as an intermediary between importers and exporters to mitigate the risks involved in transactions and enhance working capital efficiency in businesses. It deals with activities related to financing of domestic and international trade. The trade finance includes issuing letters of credit (LCs), receivables and invoice finance, credit agency, export finance, bank guarantees, insurance, and others. It is used by buyers, sellers, manufactures, importers, and exporters to ease financing activities and deals with the way cash, credit, investments, and other assets are used for trade. The key advantage of trade finance is that it facilitates easy way to arrange short-term finance.

The report evaluates the key vendors engaged in the Trade Finance market including: Asian Development Bank, – Bank of America Corporation, – BNP Paribas, Citigroup Inc., Euler Hermes, HSBC Holdings PLC, JPMorgan Chase &Co, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial, Royal Bank of Scotland, Standard Chartered PLC

The development of technologies such as optical character recognition (OCR) to read container numbers, radio frequency identification (RFID) and quick response (QR) codes to identify and trace shipments, blockchain, and enhancing digitization of trade documents drive the market growth. However, lack of focus of trade financing for SMEs, insufficient risk valuation capabilities, limited legal certainty, and operational inefficiencies restrain the growth of the trade financing market. Advancements in technology, switching from traditional banking methods for documentation to ease the paperwork, and efficient enhancement in trade are provide opportunities for the market. In addition, strategic formulation along with adoption of structuring and pricing tools offer some other growth opportunities to the market.

Trade Finance Market by Type:

Supply Chain Finance

Export & Agency Finance

By Service Providers

Banks

Trade Finance Houses

Others

Trade Finance Market, by End User

Exporters

Importers

Traders

Competitive scenario:

The study assesses factors such as segmentation, description, and applications of Trade Finance industries. It derives accurate insights to give a holistic view of the dynamic features of the business, including shares, profit generation, thereby directing focus on the critical aspects of the business.

Major highlights of the report:

An all-inclusive evaluation of the parent market

The evolution of significant market aspects

Industry-wide investigation of market segments

Assessment of the market value and volume in the past, present, and forecast years

Market share evaluation

Study of niche industrial sectors

Tactical approaches of the market leaders

Lucrative strategies to help companies strengthen their position in the market.

Key Points from TOC:

Chapter 1: Introduction

Chapter 2: Executive Summary

Chapter 3: Market Overview

Chapter 4: Global Trade Finance Market, By Product Type

Chapter 5: Chapter 5 Global Trade Finance Market, By Service Providers

Chapter 6: Global Trade Finance Market, By End Users

Chapter 7: Global Trade Finance Market, By Region

Chapter 8: Company Profiles

