Transcatheter Embolization Devices Market 2020 Global Industry Size, Share, Revenue, Business Growth, Demand and Applications Market Research Report to 2025

Increasing numbers of cardiovascular diseases, cancer, and respiratory disorders are expected to drive demand for transcatheter embolization devices. Transcatheter embolization devices used for presenting material to inside the vasculature to recognize blood flow blockings. Transcatheter embolization is operative device for treating vessel irregularities such as fistulae, bleeding, and aneurysms. Rising prevalence of cancer and increasing minimally invasive surgeries are major driving factors of global transcatheter embolization devices market growth.

Geographically, Europe and North America are expected to dominate the largest global transcatheter embolization devices market share due to highest of awareness and adoption about transcatheter embolization devices. Other regions such as, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa are probable markets for transcatheter embolization devices. The Asia Pacific market for transcatheter embolization devices anticipated to grow at a CAGR rate of x.x% over the forecast period.

On the basis of application, the global transcatheter embolization devices market size segmented into neurology, peripheral vascular disease, urology, oncology, and others. Among these, the peripheral vascular disease is expected to be largest segment. It is likely to remain one of the highest market from 2018 to 2025 owing to growing lifestyles, rising geriatric population, and increasing demand of minimally invasive procedures. Though, the oncology segment is anticipated to increase at high CAGR rate owing to the growth in prevalence of cancer worldwide.

On the basis of end-user, the transcatheter embolization devices market has been categorized into clinics, hospitals, and ambulatory surgical centers. Among these, the hospitals segment detained for global transcatheter embolization devices market share, in 2017. Progress of the segment can be credited to the obtainability of multiple service devices & options and connections with healthcare industries to increase service offerings and healthcare products. Additionally, hospitals are the ideal choice owing to availability of innovative technology and improved healthcare facilities. The hospitals segment is projected to enlarge at high CAGR rate, specifically in established countries, due to upsurge in geriatric population and increase in healthcare infrastructure. Also, increasing demand of transcatheter embolization devices in ambulatory surgical centers throughout medical emergency is expected to drive the segment.

On the basis of region, the global transcatheter embolization devices market segmented into Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Among these, the North America dominated for one of the largest market in 2017. This region is driven by fastest developed healthcare services, growing awareness amongst healthcare suppliers about transcatheter embolization devices. North America offers substantial opportunities in transcatheter embolization devices market. Also, the growing market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a high CAGR owing to rise in awareness about transcatheter embolization devices for therapeutics.

Global transcatheter embolization devices market key players:

Medtronic, Inc.

Terumo Corporation

Boston Scientific Corporation

Cordis Corporation

Stryker Corporation

DePuy Synthes

Cook Medical

St. Jude Medical

Nordian

Sirtex Medical

Others

Global transcatheter embolization devices market segmented into:

By Product

Embolization coils

Liquid Embolics

Embolization Particles

Accessories

Flow Diverter Devices

By Application

Oncology

Urology

Peripheral Vascular Diseases

Neurology

By End-User

Hospitals

Clinic

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

By Region

North America

Europe

Latin America

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

