Transmission Fluids Market Analysis By Product Type (Automatic, Manual, Dual Clutch, Continuously Variable Transmission Fluids), By Application, Regional Outlook, And Segment Forecasts, 2019 – 2026

Global Transmission Fluids Market is expected to registering a substantial CAGR of 4.3% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The high growth of this market is the manufacturers of transmission fluids, which have extensive presence globally and dominating the market with their extensive distribution network along with their innovative product portfolio.

Companies Profiled in this report includes, BASF SE, Chevron Corporation, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Royal Dutch Shell and BP PLC

Transmission fluid is one of the fluids used in vehicles for manual as well as automatic transmissions during locomotion of the engine. It is generally available in red or green color and is dyed in order to distinguish it from other fluids and motor oils, which are used in vehicles. The application of transmission fluids used in vehicles is for gear lubrication, valve operation, torque converter and for brake band friction. It possesses significant properties such as excellent thermal stability, anti-wear protection for hydraulic and transmission systems, better fuel economy, compatibility with seal materials, and high level of torque capacity for excellent power transfer and acceleration.

Market Drivers:

Increase in consumer preference for less carbon emission control vehicle

Rising awareness about the benefits of industrially advanced lubricants is another factor driving the market growt

Expansion in automotive and construction industries is another factor driving the market growth

Market Restraints:

Can cause serious injuries in the case of hydraulic line burs

Sometimes these fluids are less corrosive as compared to others

Segmentation: Global Transmission Fluids Market

By Product Type

o Automatic

o Manual

o Dual Clutch

o Continuously variable

By Base Fluid

o Mineral

o Synthetic

o Semi-Synthetic

By Application

o Automotive

o Off Road Vehicle

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Transmission Fluids market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2026.

To understand the structure of Transmission Fluids market by identifying its various sub segments.

Focuses on the key global Transmission Fluids players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Transmission Fluids with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Transmission Fluids submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

