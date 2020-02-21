Trauma Fixation Market Analysis, Size, Status, Shares, Trends and Outlook 2020 | DePuySynthes, Smith & Nephew Plc, Tornier, Inc., Biomet, Inc., Stryker,

Global trauma fixation market is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 6.9% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025. The new market report contains data for historic years 2017, the base year of calculation is 2018 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Trauma is nothing but an injury or a wound to a living body caused by the application of external force or violence. Over the years, trauma fixation market has shown a remarkable growth due to increase in the growth of accidents, injuries in several part of the globe.

Major Players Operating In This Market Are:

DePuySynthes,

Smith & Nephew Plc,

Tornier, Inc.,

Biomet, Inc.,

Stryker,

Zimmer Inc.,

The main driver of global trauma fixation market is upsurge of the geriatric population worldwide this is because the aged people possess higher risk for osteoporosis that spur the demand of trauma fixation devices market. The advancements in the healthcare technologies, increased disposable incomes gives boost to the global trauma devices market. However the necessity of devices over the globe is increasing and expected to grow at CAGR of 6% to 9%. Favorable reimbursement policies and awareness about latest progressions in medical field with inaccessibility of advanced medical facilities contributes to the growth of trauma fixation devices market.

High costing of trauma fixation devices reduces the affordability rate and thereby restrains trauma fixation market. Problems associated with biocompatibility like allergies and infection of internal and external devices of trauma fixation are limiting the usage of trauma fixation devices and thereby reduce the market for trauma fixation.

Market Segmentation: Global Trauma Fixation Market

The market is segmented into based on type, end-user, distribution channel and geography.

On the basis of types the market is segmented into 2 type’s internal fixator devices and external fixator devices. Internal fixator devices are further segmented into plates, screws, rod wires and pins, fusion nails. The market report covers market value and volume of the segments mentioned earlier. In 2016, in terms of market value the internal fixator devices market segment dominates the market with XX% market share. While the external fixator devices market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the forecast period of 2016 to 2025

The global trauma fixation market is further segmented based on end-user into hospital and orthopedic clinic. The hospital segment dominates the market in 2016.

The global trauma fixation market is segmented into two types of distribution channel into over the counter and direct tenders.

Based on geography the global trauma fixation devices market covers data points for 52 countries across multiple geographies namely North & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and, Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and, Brazil among others. North America holding the largest market followed Asia Pacific which is growing rapidly. Brazil and Middle East are among the others geographies growing prolifically. The North America dominates the market in terms of consumption of hemostats followed by Europe and APAC.

Competitors Analysis: Global Trauma Fixation Market

The global trauma fixation market is highly fragmented with various companies operating in local regions. The major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market.

Major Market Competitors: Global Trauma Fixation Market

The global trauma fixation market report contains an in-depth profiling of the key market players, along with the recent developments (New product launches, partnerships, agreements, collaborations, and joint ventures) and strategies adopted by them to sustain and strengthen their positions in the market.

