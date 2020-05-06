Trending (2020-2026): PET Non-Woven Fabric Market is Thriving Worldwide with Top Growing Companies | Mogul, Toray, Avintiv

Global PET Non-Woven Fabric Market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2019 to 2025.

Los Angeles, United State, 20 February 2020 – –The report titled Global PET Non-Woven Fabric Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global PET Non-Woven Fabric market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global PET Non-Woven Fabric market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global PET Non-Woven Fabric market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.

Top Key Players of the Global PET Non-Woven Fabric Market :Freudenberg, KOLON Industries, Johons Manville, Mogul, Toray, Avintiv, General Tekstil, Unitika Group, Petsabond (Pet) Polyester Spunbond, Kolon Industries, Techtex Industrial, KT, Swift Textile Metalizing, Aetna Felt Corp., FLSmidth, MBK Tape Solutions

Global PET Non-Woven Fabric Market Segmentation By Product :Polyester Spunbond Nonwoven Fabric, Polyester Needle Punched Nonwovens, Polyester Spunlace Nonwoven Fabric, Other

Global PET Non-Woven Fabric Market Segmentation By Application :Industrial Application, Civil Engineering Sector, Agricultural, Household Products, Medical

In terms of region, this research report covers almost all the major regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa and the Asia Pacific. Europe and North America regions are anticipated to show an upward growth in the years to come. While PET Non-Woven Fabric Market in Asia Pacific regions is likely to show remarkable growth during the forecasted period. Cutting edge technology and innovations are the most important traits of the North America region and that’s the reason most of the time the US dominates the global markets.PET Non-Woven Fabric Market in South, America region is also expected to grow in near future.

We provide detailed product mapping and analysis of various market scenarios. Our analysts are experts in providing in-depth analysis and breakdown of the business of key market leaders. We keep a close eye on recent developments and follow latest company news related to different players operating in the global PET Non-Woven Fabric market. This helps us to deeply analyze companies as well as the competitive landscape. Our vendor landscape analysis offers a complete study that will help you to stay on top of the competition.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 PET Non-Woven Fabric Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of PET Non-Woven Fabric

1.2 PET Non-Woven Fabric Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global PET Non-Woven Fabric Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Polyester Spunbond Nonwoven Fabric

1.2.3 Polyester Needle Punched Nonwovens

1.2.4 Polyester Spunlace Nonwoven Fabric

1.2.5 Other

1.3 PET Non-Woven Fabric Segment by Application

1.3.1 PET Non-Woven Fabric Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Industrial Application

1.3.3 Civil Engineering Sector

1.3.4 Agricultural

1.3.5 Household Products

1.3.6 Medical

1.3 Global PET Non-Woven Fabric Market by Region

1.3.1 Global PET Non-Woven Fabric Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global PET Non-Woven Fabric Market Size

1.4.1 Global PET Non-Woven Fabric Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global PET Non-Woven Fabric Production (2014-2025)

2 Global PET Non-Woven Fabric Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global PET Non-Woven Fabric Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global PET Non-Woven Fabric Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global PET Non-Woven Fabric Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers PET Non-Woven Fabric Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 PET Non-Woven Fabric Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 PET Non-Woven Fabric Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 PET Non-Woven Fabric Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global PET Non-Woven Fabric Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global PET Non-Woven Fabric Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global PET Non-Woven Fabric Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global PET Non-Woven Fabric Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America PET Non-Woven Fabric Production

3.4.1 North America PET Non-Woven Fabric Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America PET Non-Woven Fabric Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe PET Non-Woven Fabric Production

3.5.1 Europe PET Non-Woven Fabric Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe PET Non-Woven Fabric Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China PET Non-Woven Fabric Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China PET Non-Woven Fabric Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China PET Non-Woven Fabric Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan PET Non-Woven Fabric Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan PET Non-Woven Fabric Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan PET Non-Woven Fabric Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global PET Non-Woven Fabric Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global PET Non-Woven Fabric Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America PET Non-Woven Fabric Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe PET Non-Woven Fabric Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China PET Non-Woven Fabric Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan PET Non-Woven Fabric Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global PET Non-Woven Fabric Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global PET Non-Woven Fabric Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global PET Non-Woven Fabric Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global PET Non-Woven Fabric Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global PET Non-Woven Fabric Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global PET Non-Woven Fabric Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global PET Non-Woven Fabric Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global PET Non-Woven Fabric Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in PET Non-Woven Fabric Business

7.1 Freudenberg

7.1.1 Freudenberg PET Non-Woven Fabric Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 PET Non-Woven Fabric Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Freudenberg PET Non-Woven Fabric Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 KOLON Industries

7.2.1 KOLON Industries PET Non-Woven Fabric Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 PET Non-Woven Fabric Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 KOLON Industries PET Non-Woven Fabric Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Johons Manville

7.3.1 Johons Manville PET Non-Woven Fabric Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 PET Non-Woven Fabric Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Johons Manville PET Non-Woven Fabric Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Mogul

7.4.1 Mogul PET Non-Woven Fabric Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 PET Non-Woven Fabric Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Mogul PET Non-Woven Fabric Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Toray

7.5.1 Toray PET Non-Woven Fabric Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 PET Non-Woven Fabric Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Toray PET Non-Woven Fabric Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Avintiv

7.6.1 Avintiv PET Non-Woven Fabric Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 PET Non-Woven Fabric Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Avintiv PET Non-Woven Fabric Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 General Tekstil

7.7.1 General Tekstil PET Non-Woven Fabric Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 PET Non-Woven Fabric Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 General Tekstil PET Non-Woven Fabric Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Unitika Group

7.8.1 Unitika Group PET Non-Woven Fabric Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 PET Non-Woven Fabric Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Unitika Group PET Non-Woven Fabric Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Petsabond (Pet) Polyester Spunbond

7.9.1 Petsabond (Pet) Polyester Spunbond PET Non-Woven Fabric Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 PET Non-Woven Fabric Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Petsabond (Pet) Polyester Spunbond PET Non-Woven Fabric Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Kolon Industries

7.10.1 Kolon Industries PET Non-Woven Fabric Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 PET Non-Woven Fabric Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Kolon Industries PET Non-Woven Fabric Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Techtex Industrial

7.12 KT

7.13 Swift Textile Metalizing

7.14 Aetna Felt Corp.

7.15 FLSmidth

7.16 MBK Tape Solutions

8 PET Non-Woven Fabric Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 PET Non-Woven Fabric Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of PET Non-Woven Fabric

8.4 PET Non-Woven Fabric Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.1.1 Direct Marketing

9.1.2 Indirect Marketing

9.2 PET Non-Woven Fabric Distributors List

9.3 PET Non-Woven Fabric Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities

10.3 Market Drivers

10.4 Challenges

10.5 Influence Factors

11 Global PET Non-Woven Fabric Market Forecast

11.1 Global PET Non-Woven Fabric Production, Revenue Forecast

11.1.1 Global PET Non-Woven Fabric Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.2 Global PET Non-Woven Fabric Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.3 Global PET Non-Woven Fabric Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2 Global PET Non-Woven Fabric Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.2.1 North America PET Non-Woven Fabric Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.2 Europe PET Non-Woven Fabric Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.3 China PET Non-Woven Fabric Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.4 Japan PET Non-Woven Fabric Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3 Global PET Non-Woven Fabric Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.3.1 North America PET Non-Woven Fabric Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.2 Europe PET Non-Woven Fabric Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.3 China PET Non-Woven Fabric Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.4 Japan PET Non-Woven Fabric Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.4 Global PET Non-Woven Fabric Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

11.5 Global PET Non-Woven Fabric Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Author List

13.4 Disclaimer



