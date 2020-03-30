Trends in Manufacturing Innovation in GCC Market

The global GCC market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this GCC market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

The business intelligence study of the GCC market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the GCC market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the GCC market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the following regions:

Each market player encompassed in the GCC market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the GCC market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

On the basis of age group, the global GCC market report covers the footprint, and adoption pattern of the segments including

segmented as follows:

By Gas Type

By Application

By Country

On the basis of Gas type, the market is segmented into:

Oxygen

Nitrogen

Helium

Acetylene

Argon

Hydrogen

Carbon Dioxide

The argon segment is anticipated to expand at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period in the GCC industrial gases market in terms of revenue, followed by the oxygen segment. This section comprehensively analyzes the market on the basis of product type and presents an in-depth detail of the market size in terms of value and volume for 2016-2022.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into:

Metals and Metallurgy

Medical & Healthcare

Welding & Metal Fabrication

Automotive & Aerospace

Electronics

Refining

Energy, Oil & Gas

Food & Beverage

Chemicals

Other Industrial

Pulp & Paper

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology

The application specific segmentation is considered for each gas in each country to assess the market more comprehensively. Metals and metallurgy segment is expected to expand at the highest CAGR of 8.4% in terms of value during the forecast period, followed by the healthcare and metal fabrication segments respectively.

This section analyzes the market on the basis of application and presents comprehensive market size details in terms of value and volume over the forecast period.

Countries covered in the report includes:

KSA

UAE

Kuwait

Qatar

Oman

Bahrain

