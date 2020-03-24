Trends in the Eyewear Market 2019-2028

With having published myriads of reports, Eyewear Market Research imparts its stalwartness to clients existing all over the globe. Our dedicated team of experts deliver reports with accurate data extracted from trusted sources. We ride the wave of digitalization – facilitate clients with the changing trends in various industries, regions and consumers. As customer satisfaction is our top priority, our analysts are available 24/7 to provide tailored business solutions to the clients.

The Eyewear market report has been fragmented into important regions that showcase worthwhile growth to the vendors – Region 1 (Country 1, Country 2), region 2 (Country 1, Country 2) and region 3 (Country 1, Country 2). Each geographic segment has been assessed based on supply-demand status, distribution, and pricing. Further, the study provides information about the local distributors with which the market players could create collaborations in a bid to sustain production footprint.

competition landscape which includes competition matrix, market share analysis of major players in the global eyewear market based on their 2016 revenues. Competition matrix benchmarks leading players on the basis of their capabilities and potential to grow. Factors like market positioning, product offerings and R&D focus are attributed to company’s capabilities. Factors including top line growth, market share, segment growth, infrastructure facilities and future outlook are attributed to company’s potential to grow.

Company profiling includes company overview, major business strategies adopted, SWOT analysis and market revenues for year 2014 to 2016. The major players profiled in the global eyewear market include Luxottica Group S.p.A., Essilor International, Zeiss International, Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc., Bausch & Lomb Inc., Marchon Eyewear, Inc., Fielmann AG, HOYA Corporation, De Rigo S.p.A and Zeiss International.

The global eyewear market is segmented as below:

Global Eyewear Market, By Product Type

Spectacles Spectacle Lenses Spectacle Frames

Contact Lenses Soft Contact Lenses Rigid Contact Lenses

Sunglasses Polarized Sunglasses Non-Polarized Sunglasses



Online Channel

Offline Channel

Global Eyewear Market, By Geography

North America The U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe U.K. Germany Italy France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) China Japan India Rest of APAC

Middle East and Africa (MEA) GCC South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Rest of South America



