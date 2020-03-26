Triethylene Glycol (CAS 112-27-6) Market Impact Analysis by 2025

This report presents the worldwide Triethylene Glycol (CAS 112-27-6) market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2018 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market.

Top Companies in the Global Triethylene Glycol (CAS 112-27-6) Market:

The following manufacturers are covered:

BASF

Dow Chemical

Arkema (Sartomer)

Evonik

SABIC

Shin-Nakamura Chemical

Huntsman

IGM

GEO

Kowa Chemical

Yantai Yk Chemical

Nantong Zhuangyuan Chemical

Shanghai Hechuang Chemical

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Purity 98.2%

Purity 98.5%

Purity 99.99%

Other

Segment by Application

Air Disinfectant

Plasticizer of Rubber and Resins

Inks

Coatings & Paints

Adhesives

Other

The report has 150 tables and figures browse the report description and TOC:

Table of Contents

