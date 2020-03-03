Tuberculosis Testing Market 2019: Industry Growth, Size, Share, Analysis & Forecast 2027

Tuberculosis Testing Market 2018: Global Industry Insights by Global Players, Regional Segmentation, Growth, Applications, Major Drivers, Value and Foreseen till 2024

Companies profiled in the tuberculosis testing market report are Becton, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Hain Lifescience GmbH, Hologic Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Alere Inc., Epistem plc, Cepheid, bioMérieux SA, Akonni Biosystems Inc., LIONEX Diagnostics & Therapeutics GmbH., Danaher Corporation, Creative Diagnostics, QIAGEN, and Oxford Immunotec Ltd. among others.

Chest X-Ray

Culture Based Tests

IGRA (Interferon-Gamma Release Assays)

Mantoux Test (TST)

Nucleic Acid Testing (NAT), Xpert test

Serological Tests

Smear Microscopy

Other Tests (ADA, etc.)

Academics and Research

Hospitals Laboratories

Physician\’s Office Laboratories

Reference Laboratories

Others (Home Health Agencies, etc.)

North America U.S. Canada

Europe U.K. Germany Spain France Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of LATAM

Middle East and Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest of MEA



Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

South America (Brazil etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

