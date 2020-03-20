Tunnel Boring Machine Market Will Likely To Expand At A Steady Cagr Of 6.4% By 2025

Summary

The global tunnel boring machines market size is expected to reach $8,385.6 million by 2025, from $5,189.8 million in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2018 to 2025. Tunnel boring machines are used for tunnel excavation through a wide range of soil and rocks. It is majorly used for construction of tunnels and excavation in coal mines.

The key factor that drives the growth of the global tunnel boring machines market includes increase in infrastructure development for railway and highway. Moreover, rise in demand for utility tunneling for water supply & disposal, hydropower projects, and pipeline for oil & gas boosts the demand for tunnel boring machines. In addition, tunnel boring machine reduces the operational time for construction of tunnel as compared to other conventional methods, thereby increasing the demand for tunnel boring machines.

However, the new Austrian tunneling method (NATM) is still a dominant method for constructing tunnels, which is expected to hinder the market growth. Furthermore, new innovations such as automation and ZigBee-based wireless sensor networks are anticipated to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the growth of the global tunnel boring machines market.

China Railway Construction Heavy Industry Co. Ltd., China Railway Engineering Equipment Group Co., Ltd.,Dalian Huarui Heavy Industry Group Co., Ltd.Herrenknecht AG ,Hitachi Zosen Corporation ,IHI Corporation, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd, Komatsu Ltd., Northern Heavy Industries Group Co., Ltd. (The Robbins Company, Inc.), Qinhuangdao Tianye Tolian Heavy Industry Co., Ltd.

The tunnel boring machine market is segmented based on machine type, geology type, end-users, and region. Based on machine type, the market is categorized into slurry TBM, earth pressure balance shield TBM, shielded TBM, multi-mode TBM, and others. Others includes open type, gripper TBM, direct pipe, partial face excavation, etc. By geology type, the market is segmented into soft ground, hard rock ground, heterogenous ground, and variable ground. By end-users, the market is segmented into road transport, railway transport, metro & transit, utilities, mining, oil & gas, and others. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), and LAMEA. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the largest market for tunnel boring machine during the forecast period.

The report provides an extensive analysis of the factors that drive as well as restrain the growth of the world tunnel boring machine market.

The market projections from 2018 to 2025 along with the impacting factors are mentioned in the report.

The report also provides quantitative as well as qualitative trends to assist the stakeholders understand the market scenario.

In-depth analyses of the key segments of the market demonstrate the consumption of tunnel boring machine market in different applications across different end-user industries.

Competitive intelligence highlights the business practices adopted by the leading market players across various geographies.

