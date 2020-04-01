You are here

Turbo-expanders Market To 2025 High Growth Opportunities – Emerging Trends – Industry Review – Global Forecast

The global Turbo-expanders market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Turbo-expanders market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

  • History Year: 2014 – 2018
  • Base Year: 2019
  • Estimated Year: 2019
  • Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

The business intelligence study of the Turbo-expanders market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Turbo-expanders market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Turbo-expanders market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global regions.

Each market player encompassed in the Turbo-expanders market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Turbo-expanders market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered:
Atlas Copco
GE
Cryostar
Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.
Elliott Group
Dresser-Rand Group
IMI Critical
Heliex Power
Star Rotor
Calnetix
Turbogaz
RMG
L.A. Turbine

Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India

Segment by Type
Radial Turbo-expander
Axial Turbo-expander
Radial-Axial Turbo-expander

Segment by Application
Industrial Gas
Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs)
Power Generation Application
Pressure Letdown Power Plants

