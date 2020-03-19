Two Way Radio Equipment Market Forecast Specifies Prime Growth by 2027

What is Two Way Radio Equipment?

A two-way radio is a radio device which can both transmit and receive (a transceiver). The two-way radio provides certain advantages which make it the suitable choice for the vast majority of mobile professionals who need a flexible, affordable, highly reliable solution along with the power and range available only in licensed bands. This two-way radio system is also known as Private Mobile Radio (PMR), Land Mobile Radio (LMR), Public Access Mobile Radio (PAMR), or Professional Mobile Radio (PMR) system.

Here we have listed the top Two Way Radio Equipment Market companies in the world

1. Cobra FRS.

2. Hytera Mobilfunk GmbH

3. Icom Inc.

4. JVC Kenwood Corporation

5. Midland

6. Motorola Solutions, Inc.

7. Sepura plc.

8. Tait Communications

9. Wintec Co., Ltd.

10. Yaesu

The Two way radio equipment market is anticipated to grow owing to driving factors such as the expansion of Long Term Evolution (LTE) network, which is leading to higher demand for LTE-integrated devices and the increasing importance of efficient mission-critical operations. Moreover, the digital transformation in the communication systems is expected to create significant opportunities to key players in the two way radio equipment market.

