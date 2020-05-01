U.S. Compounding Pharmacies Market Size, Share, Growth, Industry Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

The U.S. compounding pharmacies market was valued at USD 4,624.4 Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 6,943.4 Mn by the year 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period. Compounding is the process of creating personalized medicine for specific patients. This allows a physician to prescribe a very specific medication, prepared by a pharmacist, for a patient’s individual needs.

The market is witnessing growth due to the increasing demand of personalized medications and convenience of using compounded drugs. According to the IACP, there are 56,000 community-based pharmacies in the U.S. About half of them directly serve local patients and doctors. Some 7,500 compounding pharmacies specialize in what the IACP calls “advanced compounding services.” Some 3,000 of these pharmacies make sterile products. The tainted steroid shots made by NECC were supposed to have been sterile.

The pharmaceutical ingredient alteration segment dominated the market in the year 2018

The pharmaceutical ingredient alteration segment is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR of 5.9% over the forecast period, followed by Pharmaceutical Ingredient Alteration (5.8%), Currently Unavailable Pharmaceutical Manufacturing (5.4%) and Others (4.0%).

Pharmaceutical ingredient alteration is done in order to meet requirements of the patients. In some cases, some patients are allergic to a preservative or dye in a manufactured product for which compounding pharmacists can prepare a dye-free or preservative-free dosage form. To satisfy a specific patient need and ensure patient adherence, doctors prescribe a commercially available drug in a different dosage form. Most pediatric patients are nonadherent because their medications are salty, but when the medicine is flavored to their taste, they start taking medications as per the prescription.

Company Profiles and Competitive Intelligence

The major players operating in this market are Central Admixture Pharmacy Services, Fagron NV, Advanced Pharma (Avella Specialty Pharmacy), SCA Pharma, KRS Global Biotechnology Inc., Fresenius Kabi Global, PharMEDium Services, LLC, Cantrell Drug Company, Clinigen Group, Smith Caldwell Drug Store and amongst others.

