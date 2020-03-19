U.S Market Projected to Witness Vigorous Expansion by 2019-2028

Analysis of the Global U.S Market

The presented global U.S market report provides reliable and credible insights related to the various segments and sub-segments of the market. The market study throws light on the various factors that are projected to impact the overall dynamics of the global U.S market over the forecast period (20XX-20XX).

According to the report, the value of the U.S market was estimated to reach ~US$ XX in 2019 and attain a market value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029. Further, the study reveals that the market is set to grow at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period owing to a plethora of factors.

The market study aims to provide answers to the following questions related to the U.S market:

How are market players modifying their business models to gain a competitive edge in the U.S market? Which market players are leading in terms of the adoption of novel technologies? What are the top factors that are expected to boost the growth of the U.S market? Which is the most impactful growth strategy adopted by market players? What are the factors that could potentially hamper the growth of the U.S market over the forecast period?

competitive landscape to provide clients with a dashboard view, based on categories of providers in the value chain, presence in emergency services market and various services offered. This section is primarily designed to provide clients with an objective and detailed comparative assessment of key providers specific to a market segment in the emergency management services value chain and the potential players for the same. Report audiences can gain segment-specific vendor insights to identify and evaluate key competitors based on in-depth assessment of capabilities and success in the marketplace.

Detailed profiles of providers are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their key strategies, key services offered and recent developments in the emergency management services market space.

Key market players covered are IBM Corporation, Atos SE, Hexagon AB, TETRA TECH, INC., Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC), Honeywell International Inc., Leidos Holdings, Inc., West Central Environmental Consultants, Inc., Dewberry, Dynamiq Strategy Pty. Ltd, HSS Inc., ICF International, Inc., Willdan Group Inc., Hagerty Consulting, Witt O’ Brien, Obsidian Analytics.

Research methodology

To calculate the U.S. emergency management services market size, we have considered revenue generated by private sector emergency management consulting firms. Other major factors considered to estimate market size include total federal and state government spending through various grants. The forecast presented here assesses the total revenue by value across the market. In order to offer an accurate forecast, we started by sizing the current market, which forms the basis of how the U.S emergency management services market will develop in the future. Given the characteristics of the market, we triangulated the outcome of three different types of analyses, based on the technology trends, and economic envelope.

In addition, it is imperative to note that in an ever-fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct forecasts in terms of CAGR, but also analyze on the basis of key parameters such as year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth to understand the predictability of the market and to identify the right opportunities across the market.

As previously highlighted, the U.S. emergency management services market is split into a number of segments. All segments in terms of professional services, end-user vertical and private end user vertical are analyzed in terms of basis point to understand individual segment’s relative contributions to market growth. This detailed level of information is important for identification of various key trends of the U.S. emergency management services market.

Also, another key feature of this report is the analysis of all key segments in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. This is traditionally overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from services offered in the U.S. emergency management services market.

Vital data enclosed in the report:

SWOT analysis of the leading market players in the U.S market

Analysis of the most lucrative distribution channels for market players in different regions

Assessment of the key success factors impacting the growth of the U.S market on the global scale

Regulatory policies that are likely to accelerate/hamper the market growth

Year-on-Year growth of each market segment and sub-segment

