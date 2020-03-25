UK Employers Liability Insurance Market Size, Growth Opportunities, Current Trends, Forecast by 2025

With reliable and impactful research methodologies, UK Employers Liability Insurance Market Research provides critical information pertaining to the growth of the global “UK Employers Liability Insurance ” market. Our team of analysts monitor the ongoing developments within the “UK Employers Liability Insurance ” space and provide an unbiased assessment of the global “UK Employers Liability Insurance ” market. The data included in the report are procured from reliable and trustworthy primary and secondary sources.

Summary

The UK employers liability insurance market is quite volatile. The market is more closely aligned to developments in the UK economy compared to other products. While uncertainty around Brexit has diminished, trade negotiations over the next year will determine the impact leaving the EU will have on the UKs economy.

There are also other factors – including the negative Ogden rate and the continuing growth of e-commerce and the gig economy – that will affect the employers liability market going forward. While the market contracted in 2018, underwriting has never been more profitable, partly due to a sustained reduction in workplace injuries. The market will continue to fluctuate over the next five years, but will see marginal growth by the end of 2023. However, much of this estimate stems from a favorable outcome to the Brexit negotiations. If a trade agreement cannot be agreed upon between the government and the EU, the UK economy and the employers liability market will likely suffer as a result.

This report tracks the health and shape of the employers liability market – taking into account market size, profitability and performance ratios, and the claims environment. Bringing this to life, the context of the UKs economic growth, business landscape, and the post-Brexit environment are all taken into consideration to build a full picture of this space. Key announcements, shifts in the market, and likely future changes are analyzed for impact across all relevant stakeholders.

Scope

– The employers liability market contracted by 2.3% in 2018, with GWP falling to 1,213m.

– Employers liability experienced the highest underwriting profit on record at 193m.

– The proportion of non-fatal injuries in the workplace fell by 13.9% between 2012 and 2019, leading to fewer claims being made.

– AIG is the largest general liability insurer in the UK, accounting for 19.3% of GWP.

