Ultrasound Probe Disinfection Market to Remain Lucrative During 2019-2025
Study on the Global Ultrasound Probe Disinfection Market
The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:
Nanosonics
Civco Medical Solutions
Tristel
CS Medical LLC
Steris PLC
Ecolab
Virox Technologies
Germitec S.A.
Air Liquide
Parker Laboratories
Danaher Corporation
Johnson & Johnson
Market size by Product
High-level Disinfectants
Disinfectant Wipes & Spray
Enzymatic Detergent
Market size by End User
Hospitals
Clinic
Other
Market size by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
