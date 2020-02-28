Underground Mining Equipment Segments, Opportunity, Growth and Forecast By End-use Industry 2019-2020

TMRR, in its recent market report, suggests that the Underground Mining Equipment market report is set to exceed US$ xx Mn/Bn by 2029. The report finds that the Underground Mining Equipment market registered ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is spectated to grow at a healthy CAGR over the foreseeable period.

The Underground Mining Equipment market research focuses on the market structure and various factors (positive and negative) affecting the growth of the market. The study encloses a precise evaluation of the Underground Mining Equipment market, including growth rate, current scenario, and volume inflation prospects, on the basis of DROT and Porter’s Five Forces analyses. In addition, the Underground Mining Equipment market study provides reliable and authentic projections regarding the technical jargon.

In this Underground Mining Equipment market study, the following years are considered to project the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

Global Underground Mining Equipment Market: Drivers and Trends

The swift-pace of urbanization and rapid industrialization worldwide has majorly contributed to the global underground mining equipment market. This is because both require massive amounts of energy which has upped the need for coal needed for power generation. This has, in turn, boosted demand for underground mining equipment needed to extract coal. In fact, maximum demand for underground equipment is generated by the coal sector.

Further, better living standards and higher spending capacity of people has led to increased sales of gold, aluminum, and copper, among other commodities. This has helped augment demand for underground mining equipment used for mining metals. A recent noticeable trend in the global underground equipment market is the immense thrust on developing advanced and more effective mining equipment for transportation, excavation, washing, and screening processes that helps to keep energy costs at bay. This has led to savvy companies rapidly supplanting outdated machinery with energy efficient ones for better profit margins.

Global Underground Mining Equipment Market: Regional Outlook

Based on geography, the key segments of the global underground mining equipment market are Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and the Rest of the World. At present, Asia Pacific dominates the global market with a leading share because of the increasing mining activities in the emerging economies of China, Australia, and India. In fact, China’s insatiable demand for coal to a great extent shapes the competitive dynamics in the market.

Besides Asia Pacific, North America is another key market. The rising number of mining sites, especially of coal has brought about high demand of specialized mining equipment in the region. Additionally, government regulations pertaining to mining safety, employment, environment, and equipment usage have also stoked demand for technologically improved underground mining equipment. Midwest in the U.S. is a major contributor to the region’s revenue. The Middle East and Africa are also considered important contributors.

Companies Mentioned in Report

To present a detailed assessment of the competition prevailing in the global underground mining equipment market, the report profiles important companies such as Sandvik AB, Komatsu Ltd, Volvo AB, Caterpillar Inc., Joy Global Inc., Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd., Boart Longyear Ltd., Kennametal, Inc., Metso Corporation, and Thyssenkrupp AG.

