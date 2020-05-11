Unidirectional Tapes Market New Opportunities and Future Demand Analysis 2019: Evonik Industries AG; Cristex; Hexcel Corporation; Eurocarbon B.V.; Solvay; Celanese Corporation; Koninklijke

Global unidirectional tapes market is expected to an estimated value of USD 468.28 million by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This Unidirectional Tapes market report performs the market overview with respect to general market conditions, market improvement, market scenarios, development, cost and profit of the specified market regions, position and comparative pricing between major players. The global market document gives out the market drivers and limitations which are obtained from SWOT analysis. By working with a number of steps of gathering and analysing market data, this finest market research report is framed with the expert team. The Unidirectional Tapes report comprises of various segments linked to ABC industry and market with comprehensive research and analysis.

Companies Profiled in this report includes, Evonik Industries AG; Cristex; Hexcel Corporation; Eurocarbon B.V.; Solvay; Celanese Corporation; Koninklijke Ten Cate bv; Oxeon AB; SABIC; SGL Carbon; Barrday Corporation; TEIJIN LIMITED; Sigmatex; TCR Composites; Plastic Reinforcement Fabrics Ltd; Victrex plc; Performance Composites Inc.; Axiom Materials, Inc. and Composites Evolution.

Unidirectional tapes are composite materials that are used majorly in automotive and aerospace industries as standard material. These tapes are produced out of glass or carbon fiber which are impregnated with the help of thermosetting resins and are specifically customized based on their different applications. The constituent of carbon and glass fiber customize their mechanical and physical properties.

Market Drivers:

Rising demand for lightweight vehicles is expected to drive the growth of the market as this product is utilized extensively in the automotive industry

High levels of demand for the product from the aerospace end-user; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Increasing concerns regarding the performance of athletes in sports increasing the demand of the product as they modify and improve the performance of equipments; this factor is expected to drive the market growth

Market Restraints:

Concerns regarding the recycling of these products is expected to restrain the growth of the market

High cost associated with the manufacturing of these products is expected to restrain the growth of the market

Segmentation: Global Unidirectional Tapes Market

By Type

Supported Unidirectional Tapes

Preplied Unidirectional Tapes

Conventional Unidirectional Tapes

Coated Unidirectional Tapes

Two-Step Unidirectional Tapes

By Resin

Thermoplastic UD Tapes Polyether Ether Ketone (PEEK) Polyamide Others

Thermoset UD Tapes Epoxy Others



By Fiber

Glass

Carbon

Others Aramid



By End-Use Industry

Automotive

Industrial

Sports & Leisure

Aerospace & Defense

Construction

Others Medical



The Unidirectional Tapes report mainly has elite information that is manually designed by research specialists to comprehend the market quickly. This global market report is produced based on the market type, size of the organization, availability on-premises and the end-users' organization type, and the availability in areas such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa.

What the research report offers:

Market definition of the global Unidirectional Tapes market along with the analysis of different influencing factors like drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Extensive research on the competitive landscape of global Unidirectional Tapes – market.

Identification and analysis of micro and macro factors that are and will effect on the growth of the market.

A comprehensive list of key market players operating in the global Unidirectional Tapes

Analysis of the different market segments such as type, size, applications, and end-users.

It offers a descriptive analysis of demand-supply chaining in the global Unidirectional Tapes

Statistical analysis of some significant economics facts

Figures, charts, graphs, pictures to describe the market clearly.

