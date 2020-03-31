Updated Report on In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Market 2018-2028 by Technology and Study of Leading Companies

Infertility is one of the major concerns in the world. One out of six couples in the world suffers from some form of infertility. About 10% women aged 20-44 suffer from infertility. There are various causes for infertility which include physiological (20-30% cases), some cases include genetically induced disorders whereas sometimes it may be self induced as in case of contraceptive surgeries. The market is driven by rising awareness amongst couples, a strong and developed health structure in developing nations, low cost treatment options available, and rise in the new methods like in vitro activation and surrogacy.

The testing and treatment market is growing at a faster rate in males than females. The earlier social taboos among men regarding male fertility have been declining, leading to increase in the male infertility testing and treatment market.

The cost of fertility treatment varies vastly from country to country leading to a rise in medial tourism in relationship with fertility treatments Israel is one of the leading countries with high quality treatments for infertility. The success rate of infertility treatment in Israel is around 46% which in one of the best globally.

