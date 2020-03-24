Upper Limb Prosthetics Market Growing at a CAGR of 4.6% By 2026 – Ossur, Fillauer, Endolite India, Ottobock, College Park, Steeper, TRS

Upper Limb Prosthetics Market is accounted for $214.8 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $322.6 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period. Increasing rate of cancer, trauma cases (road accidents), bone infection or disease and genetic disorders across the world are fuelling the market growth. However, inaccessibility of high-end limbs, high cost, and supply in remote regions are the factors limiting the growth of the upper limb prosthetics market.

Upper-limb prosthetics are now being utilized at different levels of amputation procedures: shoulder disarticulation, forequarter, transhumeral prosthesis, transradial prosthesis, elbow disarticulation, wrist disarticulation, partial hand, full hand, partial finger, whole finger. The demand for top upper limb prosthetics such as externally powered and bionic products in the developing nations is gaining grip in tow to better healthcare services. The high cost of prosthetics, lack of well-equipped rehabilitation centers, less awareness, strict regulatory guidelines on advanced products in developing regions are the factors limiting market growth during the forecast period.

Based on the restorative materials, the myoelectric prosthetics (externally powered) segment shows lucrative growth with increasing applications in the orthopedic industry. By Geography, The market revenue in the Asia Pacific region perceives upward growth due to new product expansion, availability of customized products along with supportive private funding.

Some of the key players profiled in the Upper Limb Prosthetics market include Ossur Global Fillauer LLC, Endolite India Ltd., Ottobock SE & Co. KGaA, College Park Industries, Steeper Inc., TRS Inc., Howard Orthopedics Inc., CPOUSA.com, Coapt LLC and The Ohio Willow Wood Company.

