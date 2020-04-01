Upstream Oil & Gas Services Market Will Make a Huge Impact in Near Future

The report “Upstream Oil and Gas Services Market: Asia Pacific Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2016–2021”offers a 5-year forecast of the Asia Pacific upstream oil and gas services market for the period of 2016–2021. The report studies the upstream oil & gas services market in eight major countries of Asia Pacific region, including, Australia, New Zealand, Indonesia, Myanmar, China, India, Malaysia, and Vietnam. To provide a better understanding of the market, the report also includes the PEST analysis with regard to the upstream oil & gas services market in each designated country.

Report Description

This Market Insights report examines the ‘Asia Pacific upstream oil and gas services Market’ for the period 2016–2021 in terms of value. The primary objective of the report is to offer updates on developments in the oil & gas services market and conduct qualitative as well as quantitative assessment of the market across various services and country/ regional market segments.

On the basis of service type, the Asia Pacific upstream oil and gas services market is segmented into: Inspection, repair & maintenance Sampling Decommissioning Remotely operated vehicle (ROV) drill support, Subsea umbilical, risers, and flowlines (SURF) support Well stimulation Well logging Seismic and geophysical services and Others (casing & tubing services, solid controls & waste management, etc.)

The report starts with upstream oil and gas services market overview and provides market definition, overview of services, along with detailed PEST analysis for each country in the upstream oil and gas services market. The sections that follow include Asia Pacific market analysis and forecast, by services and by region/country level analysis. All the above sections evaluate the market on the basis of various factors affecting the market, covering present scenario and future prospects. For market data analysis, the report considers 2015 as the base year, with market numbers estimated for 2016 and the forecast made for 2017–2021.

In the final section of the report, a competitive landscape has been included to provide a dashboard view of key companies operating in the Asia Pacific oil and gas services market. This section is primarily designed to provide clients with an objective and detailed comparative assessment of key providers specific to a market segment in the Asia Pacific oil and gas services market and the potential players. This section also includes market strategies and SWOT analysis of the main players operational in the Asia Pacific oil and gas services market.

Research methodology

To estimate the market size, various viewpoints on the basis of secondary research are considered in the report. Further, data inputs such as market split by services, and qualitative inputs from industry experts have been taken into consideration before concluding the market estimates. Each country section discusses the qualitative and quantitative aspects of upstream oil & gas services market based on different services. To give a brief idea about revenue opportunities from various services and region/ country, the report also provides absolute $ opportunity and total incremental opportunity for each segment over the forecast period.

The market size estimation is carried out through multiple top-down and bottom-up approaches. Historical revenues of key players operating in Asia Pacific oil and gas services industry are closely examined to have a brief idea about market structure. Crude oil production data – historical and forecast, is benchmarked to identify relative country shares in the market and the market data range, thus received has been cross-validated by primary resources.

Market forecast is based on various industry specific and macroeconomic factors. The factors considered include average oil prices forecast, oil production forecast in each country and macroeconomic factors such as population, GDP and export data. Supply side research, market share estimation, market structure and concentration are closely studied to derive base numbers of oil and gas services market in particular countries.

About Us

Contact us:

