Urethane Coating Additives Outlook and Influencing Key Growth Drivers 2026: BASF SE, Covestro AG, Evonik Industries AG, Kao Corporation, Huntsman International LLC, Tosoh Corporation, DOW

Global urethane coating additives market is expected to register a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2017.

The Urethane Coating Additives market report conveys thoughtful market study and future prospects of the ABC industry. In addition, the market report gives all the CAGR projections of the historic year 2016, base year 2017, and estimate time of 2019 -2026.

Companies Profiled in this report includes, BASF SE, Covestro AG, Evonik Industries AG, Kao Corporation, Huntsman International LLC, Tosoh Corporation, DOW, Momentive Performance Materials Inc, Air Products and Chemicals, Inc., Suzhou Xiangyuan Special Fine Chemical Co., Ltd, GEO Specialty Chemicals Inc., Borchers Inc., Endura Manufacturing Company Ltd, DIC CORPORATION, DuPont de Nemours, Inc, SpecialChem, ANGUS Chemical Company, W.W. Grainger, Inc., Iolitec Ionic Liquids Technologies GmbH and Albemarle Corporation among others.

Urethane coating additives are high-performance coatings that are added to foams, adhesives and sealants, coatings, resins and elastomers mainly for surface modification. Urethane coating additives are preferred for excellent abrasion resistance, low-temperature curing, high flexibility and good outdoor weathering characteristics. It is used in several industries such as automotive and transportation, building and construction among others.

Estimations of CAGR values, market drivers and market restraints helps businesses decide upon several strategies.

Market Drivers:

Growing demand of polyurethane from automotive industry can drive the market growth

Increasing need of polyurethane rigid foam in construction materials and in refrigerators will enhance the market in the forecast period

High requirement of biodegradable and recyclable packaging can fuel the market of urethane coating

Rising demand of polyurethane from the furniture and footwear industry is also driving the market

Market Restraints:

Fluctuating raw materials price of acrylate, silicones and urethane, can hamper the market growth

Strict environment laws due to the industrial discharge of paints and coating materials into local waterways is also hindering the growth of the market

Segmentation: Global Urethane Coating Additives Market

By Type

Antioxidants

Catalysts

Emulsifier

Stabilizers

Fillers

Flame Retardants

Others

By Application

Flexible Foam

Rigid Foam

Coating

Adhesives & Sealants

Others

By End- User

Building & Construction

Automotive & Transportation

Furniture

Packaging

Others

All the details, information, statistical data gathered to structure this Urethane Coating Additives market report are taken only from the reliable sources, e.g. websites, diaries, unions, papers, and other true sources. Also, this statistical and numerical data is interpreted with the use of established and advanced tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Urethane Coating Additives market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2026.

To understand the structure of Urethane Coating Additives market by identifying its various sub segments.

Focuses on the key global Urethane Coating Additives players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Urethane Coating Additives with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Urethane Coating Additives submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

