Urethral Dilator Market Analysis Key Trends/Growth Opportunities/Challenges and Key Players by 2028

Global Urethral Dilator Market: Introduction

At present, urethral stricture infection is a noteworthy issue among men. Numerous treatment methodology are accessible for urethral strictures. Urethral dilatation is among the most well known treatments of all times present the market. A urethral stricture is scarring near the urethra, which squares or limits the path through which urine can pass through bladder. The strictures are increasingly prevalent in men when contrasted with those in women. These outcome from infections, on damage. Scarring can show up anyplace for instance, between the bladders or at the tip of penis. Urethral strictures may prompt numerous complexities, for example, increased frequency of urination and less flow rate. In chronic cases that can cause urinary tract infection, prostatitis, urinary retention, and kidney damage.

Global Urethral Dilator Market: Novel Developments

As per the finding in 2016, by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the urethral stricture is a one of the most common ailments among men, to be precise older men, with a rough figure of around 300-700 men per 1,00,000 men. The report suggests that vulnerability to the ailment is rising in elderly people, particularly after the age of 55 years. Based on Medicare and Medicaid Services report of 2016, people more than age of 65 years has the greater risk of being influenced by stricture ailment.

The key firms are concentrating on improving their portfolio, to sustain their lead in the global and regional market.

For example, Allium Medical, a well-known firm dealing in urethral dilator market, has launched its new range of product, known as Allium’s Ureteral Stents. The product has distinct composition and improved bio-compatibility. The company markets and manufactures minimally invasive devices in healthcare sector.

Some of the most prominent competitors operating in the competitive landscape of global urethral dilator market include –

Medline Industries, Inc.

Cook Medical

Teleflex Incorporated

MEDpro Medical

UROMED Kurt Drews KG

Global Urethral Dilator Market Dynamics

Prevalence of Minimally Invasive Procedures to Fuel Demand Globally

The key factor propelling the growth of global urethral dilator market is the rising preference of minimally invasive surgeries among the healthcare practitioners and patients as well. The advent of minimally invasive methods to treat urological conditions and ailments related to bladder, prostate, and kidney is accelerating among the end-users. This factor is impacting the urethral dilator market positively.

These procedures are being accepted more widely over urethroplasty and blind dilation methods to reduce the risks related to the disease. Owing to rising preference for minimally invasive techniques, among urologists, the requirement for urethral dilator is expected to grow in the span of upcoming years.

Urethral dilation is among the most common and basic processes to treat urethral stricture ailment in its initial stage. The urethral dilators are used in the treatment if obesity, prostate cancer, and kidney stones is boosting the demand in global urethral dilator market for the treatment of for urethral stricture.

Urethral dilators help preventing more serious surgeries by enabling easy removal and insertion of catheters and stents. Owing to prevalence of prostate cancer and kidney stones, the demand regarding urethral dilators is likely to surge as well. Moreover, along with rising preference in minimally invasive procedures, the rising number of cases requiring urethral dilators is also fueling the market with a steady CAGR in the forecast period from 2018 to 2028.

North America to Lead Due to Rising Awareness Among People for Urethral Stricture

On the basis of geography, the global urethral dilators market is divided into Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Among these, North America is foreseen to lead the global market within the forecast period from 2018 to 2026. The region is trailed by Asia Pacific and Europe. Increasing awareness regarding various ailments and infections, along with their cure and treatment is foreseen to contribute in sustaining the lead of the region. Moreover, increase in government policies with respect to the growth in supportive policies in medical sector is likely to fuel the growth of urethral dilator market in the mentioned regions.

