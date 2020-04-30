US HOME FURNITURE MARKET-GROWTH, TRENDS, AND FORECAST (2019-2024)

Market Overview

The US home furniture market is growing with a CAGR 3% in the forecast period.

• One of the drivers of the market is improving residential construction market. The real estate industry in the US is expected to drive the home furniture market for a few years. This may be due to the increasing number of people engaging in household formation.

• Home furniture includes beds and mattresses, tables and table tops, desks, chairs, storage cabinets, sofas, and other furniture.

• One of the important trends in the market is the growing demand for eco-friendly furniture. The idea of eco-friendly furniture was always prevalent.

• However, the market is facing some challenges such as shifting consumer trends and expectations, rising material cost, and skilled labor shortage.

Scope of the Report

A complete background analysis of the US Home Furniture Market, which includes an assessment of the economy and contribution of sectors in the economy, market overview, market size estimation for key segments, and emerging trends in the market segments, market dynamics, and logistics spending by the end-user industries, is covered in the report.

Key Market Trends

Living-room and Dining-room Furniture

The segment includes furniture found in living rooms, parlors, lounges, lobbies and dining rooms. Although room design might differ between countries, this category includes sofas, chairs, coffee and dining tables, bookshelves and other pieces of furniture for storage. Revenue in the Living-room & Dining-room Furniture segment amounted to USD 80.2 billion in 2018.

Home Furnishings Store Sales

Operators in the home furnishings stores industry sell various home furnishing products, ranging from drapes and blankets to cookware and appliances. In 2016, the sales of Furnishings Stores reached USD 51.93 billion.

Competitive Landscape

The report covers major international players operating in the US Home Furniture Market. In terms of market share, few of the major players currently dominate the market. However, with technological advancement and product innovation, mid-size to smaller companies are increasing their market presence by securing new contracts and by tapping new markets.

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Key Deliverables of the Study

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET INSIGHTS AND DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Drivers

4.3 Restraints

4.4 Opportunities

4.5 Trends Influencing the US Home Furniture Market

4.6 Value Chain Analysis of the US Home Furniture Market

4.7 Millennials and the Housing Market

4.8 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.9 E-commerce Impact on the Market

4.10 Technological Innovations

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Product

5.1.1 Kitchen Furniture

5.1.2 Living and Bedroom Furniture

5.1.3 Bathroom Furniture

5.1.4 Outdoor Furniture

5.1.5 Lighting Furniture

5.2 By Distribution Channel

5.2.1 Offline

5.2.2 Online

6 COMPANY PROFILES

6.1 Ikea

6.2 Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.

6.3 Williams-Sonoma, Inc.

6.4 Target Corporation

6.5 Wayfair Inc.

6.6 Home Depot, Inc.

6.7 La-Z-Boy

6.8 Rooms To Go

6.9 Mattress Firm

6.10 Herman Miller *

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS ON THE US HOME FURNITURE MARKET

8 FUTURE OF THE US HOME FURNITURE MARKET

9 APPENDIX

