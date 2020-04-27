Used Car Market is Booming Worldwide with CAGR of 6.6%

Advance Market Analytics released a new market study on Global Used Car Market with 100+ market data Tables, Pie Chat, Graphs & Figures spread through Pages and easy to understand detailed analysis. At present, the market is developing its presence. The Research report presents a complete assessment of the Market and contains a future trend, current growth factors, attentive opinions, facts, and industry validated market data. The research study provides estimates for Global Used Car Forecast till 2025*. Some are the key players taken under coverage for this study are Autotrader (United States), eBay (United States), PenskeCars (Penske Automotive Group) (United States), TrueCar (United States), Cars.com (United States), Auction Direct (United States), Autobahn USA (United States), Car Direct USA (United States), Car Export America LLC. (United States) and Lotus of Jacksonville (United States)

Summary:

A used car is known as any car that has been already registered. The rule for considering the used car is once a vehicle has been registered, it is legally considered used. Used cars are usually sold through a variety of outlets, which includes franchise and independent dealers of the car, rental car companies, auctions, leasing offices, and private party sales. A used car usually offers the remainder of the warranty from the factory and only if it’s still in effect and fully transferable. The market of the used car is increasing due to the lower cash required to purchase the car, even the preference of the customers or buyers are shifting towards the online platform According to AMA, the market for Used Car is expected to register a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period to 2024. This growth is primarily driven by Increasing demand for low customization costs of used cars and Growing demand for used car subscription services.

Important Features that are under offering & key highlights of the report:

Following are list of players that are currently profiled in the report Autotrader (United States), eBay (United States), PenskeCars (Penske Automotive Group) (United States), TrueCar (United States), Cars.com (United States), Auction Direct (United States), Autobahn USA (United States), Car Direct USA (United States), Car Export America LLC. (United States) and Lotus of Jacksonville (United States)

Market Drivers

Increasing demand for low customization costs of used cars

Growing demand for used car subscription services

Market Trend

The shift in client preference toward online platforms

Restraints

Offer a lower trade-in value

Possibility of the vehicle being abused

Opportunities

Rising numbers of new models cars and The Growing tendency of people to change their car in a short span of time

To comprehend Global Used Car market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide Used Car market is analyzed across major global regions. AMA also provides customized specific regional and country-level reports for the following areas.

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

• South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

• Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

• Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

• Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

Major Highlights of TOC:

Chapter One: Market Overview

Chapter Two: Executive Summary ———- Free of Cost

Chapter Three: Market Dynamics —— USD400

Market Drivers, Market Challenges, Market Trends, Restraints & Opportunities

Chapter Four: Market Factor Analysis —— USD400

Supply/Value Chain, Porters Five Forces, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent & Trademark Analysis, Bargain Power

Chapter Five: Global Used Car, by Market Segmentation and Geography (value, volume**) (2013-2018) —— USD1400

Global Used Car

By Application: Personal use, Commercial use

Age of Vehicles :0-3 years old, 3-6 years old, 6-10 years old, 10 years old and Above

Class Type : SUV, Luxury, Sedan, Convertible, Others

Fuel : Petrol, Diesel, Electric/Hybrid

Vendor :Organized, Unorganized

Global Used Car Region

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Chapter Six: Global Used Car – Manufacturers/Players Analysis —— USD1200

Competitive Landscape, Comparative Market Share Analysis (2017-2018), Peer Group Analysis (2018), BCG Matrix, Company Profile, Product/Service Offering Matrix

Chapter Seven: Global Used Car, by Market Segmentation and Region (value, volume**) (2019-2024) —— USD1400

—— Sections same as Chapter Five ——

Chapter Eight: Company profiles / Competitive Landscape [12 Players] —— USD1250

Chapter Nine: Methodology/Research Approach, Data Source, Disclaimer

