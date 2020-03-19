UTILITY COMMUNICATION MARKET PROJECTED TO REGISTER CAGR TO 2027 – ABB LTD.,CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.,EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.

The Utility Communication Market report aims to provide an overview of with detailed market segmentation by nature, form, application, distribution channel category and geography. The market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Utility Communication market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Utility companies require communication systems to ensure reliable, safe, and secure transmission of data, voice, and video across LANs and WANs. Various utility communication technologies are deployed in the oil and gas utilities such as Ethernet, WiMax, mesh, and power line carrier (PLC). Public utilities are likely to experience massive demand with significant innovations in communication technologies during the forecast period. Rapid urbanization and growing manufacturing activities in the Asia Pacific are expected to boost the growth in this region.

Top Key Players:- ABB Ltd.,Cisco Systems, Inc.,Emerson Electric Co.,General Electric Company,Honeywell International Inc.,OMICRON electronics GmbH,Rockwell Automation, Inc.,Schneider Electric SE,Siemens AG,Tejas Networks Ltd

The utility communication market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as increasing use of smart grids and mobile devices coupled with stringent regulatory requirements concerning power utilities. Besides, modifications in the billing processes further fuel the growth of the utility communication market during the forecast period. On the other hand, digitalization and smart city projects are likely to create lucrative opportunities for the key players operating in the utility communication market.

The report highlights key growth strategies adopted by these players of the Utility Communication industry, including details such as financial overview, product/ services offered, notable developments, and SWOT analysis.

The global utility communication market is segmented on the basis of technology and utility type. Based on technology, the market is segmented as wired and wireless. On the basis of the utility type, the market is segmented as private utility and public utility.

The report analyzes factors affecting Utility Communication market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Utility Communication market in these regions

