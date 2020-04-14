UV Infection Control Device Market 2019-2027 / Growth, Emerging Trends and Forecast

The report covers the forecast and analysis of the UV Infection Control Device market on a global and regional level. The study provides historical data from 2015 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2027 based on revenue (USD Million). The study includes drivers and restraints of the UV Infection Control Device market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the UV Infection Control Device market on a global level.

In order to give the users of this report a comprehensive view of the UV Infection Control Device market, we have included a competitive landscape and an analysis of Porter’s Five Forces model for the market. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein all the segments are bench marked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The report provides company market share analysis to give a broader overview of the key players in the market. In addition, the report also covers key strategic developments of the market including acquisitions & mergers, new products & service launches, agreements, partnerships, collaborations & joint ventures, research & development, and regional expansion of major participants involved in the market on a global and regional basis.

The study provides a decisive view of the UV Infection Control Device market by segmenting the market based on type, application, end-user, and regions. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2019 to 2027. The regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

The UV infection control device system is more eco-friendly as compared to other products & systems. Additionally, millennium development goals set by the United Nations for treating water will further prompt the business growth over the forecast timeline. However, the inability to treat residuals through UV infection control devices can restrict the scope of the market over the forecast period. In addition to this, traditional disinfectants cost relatively lesser than UV infection control devices. Nonetheless, the rise in the water body treatment projects across the globe will offer new growth avenues for the market and will nullify the market hindrances during the forecast timeline.

Based on the type, the market for UV infection control device is divided into Mobile Type and Stationary Type. Application-wise, the market is sectored into Water, Wastewater & Process Water Treatment, Surface Disinfection, and Air Treatment. In terms of end-user, the industry is classified into Hospitals, Food Industry & Others, Medical Device Companies, Pharmaceutical Companies, and Clinics & Laboratories.

Some of the major players in the business include The 3M Company, Atlantic Ultraviolet Corporation, First Light Technologies, Inc., KLM Medical Equipment, Getinge Group, American Air & Water, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Infection Prevention Technologies, The Clorox Company, UVC Cleaning Systems, UltraViolet Devices, Inc., Xylem, Inc., Tru-D Smart UVC, STERIS Corporation, AquiSense Technologies, Lumalier Corp, Seal Shield, Diversey, Inc., and Xenex.

