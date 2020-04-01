Valves Market : Analysis and In-depth study on market Size Trends, Emerging Growth Factors and Forecasts to 2026
The global Valves market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Valves market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025
The business intelligence study of the Valves market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Valves market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Valves market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.
Competitive Dynamics
Rising demand for valves and growing emphasis on efficient quality of valves has made companies to develop advanced valves to continue the profitability of the market. Honeywell International Inc., Emerson Electric Co., KITZ Corporation, Bürkert Fluid Control Systems, Schlumberger Limited, Flowserve Corporation, AVK Holding A/S, Rotork Plc, General Electric Company and Goodwin International Ltd are a few key players which have been profiled in this study. Details such as financials, business strategies, SWOT analysis, recent developments, and other such as strategic information pertaining to these players has been duly provided as part of company profiling.
Market Segmentation: Global Valves Market
By Product Type
- Pressure Reducing Valves
- Safety/Relief Valves
- Control Valves
- Globe Valves
- Plug Valves
- Gate Valves
- Ball Valves
- Butterfly Valves
- Diaphragm Valves
- Other Valves
By Industry
- Oil & Gas
- LNG
- Petroleum
- Upstream
- Midstream
- Downstream
- Petrochemical
- Power
- Fossils
- Coal & Oil
- Natural Gas
- Nuclear Power
- Other Power
- Chemicals
- Marine
- Construction
- Pulp & Paper
- Mining
- Water & Waste Water Treatment
- Others
In addition, the report provides analysis of the valves market with respect to the following geographic segments:
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Rest of North America
- Europe
- The U.K.
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific (APAC)
- China
- India
- Japan
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East and Africa (MEA)
- United Arab Emirates (U.A.E.)
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
- South America
- Brazil
- Rest of South America
Each market player encompassed in the Valves market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Valves market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.
